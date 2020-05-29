Jessica Simpson's trainer reveals how she lost 100 pounds after daughter's birth

Jessica Simpson is proud of her incredible weight loss and she probably couldn't have done it without determination, consistency and guidance from her personal trainer, Harley Pasternak.

After welcoming her third child, a baby girl name Birdie Mae in March 2019, the singer dropped 100 pounds over the course of a year.

Pasternak recently revealed to E! News, "This particular baby no. 3 was... I think she commented to the press that she tipped the scales at 240 lbs, that's not coming from me, she mentioned that in a post. So, we had our work cut out for us and perhaps more so on this baby than the others."

"It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever. That's why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise," he added.

Pasternak worked with Simpson's doctor to create a sustainable meal plan of lean protein and vegetables. She eats three meals a day and has two snacks like "parmesan green beans and a handful of almonds."

The celeb trainer also doesn't believe in cheat days but rather cheat meals, where Simpson could indulge in some sweets or pizza. "You don't have to have all of your indulges in one day. It tends to be a little extreme if you do that," he explained.

Simpson's workout plan included walking 14,000 steps a day and full-body workouts.

"We slowly ramped those up; we started really easy and slowly increased them," Pasternak described. "We started with doing a full-body workout, one set of each exercise, not really doing too much intensity per body part and gradually increasing the volume and intensity. Focusing on a few muscle groups per day. Different muscles each day of the week."

Simpson's health journey has her feeling like she did before she had kids," Pasternak said. "[She's] in control of everything and such a great attitude of not beating herself up if she doesn't eat perfectly everyday so it's a very helpful perspective."