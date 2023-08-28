Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Jessica Simpson admits her kids find it 'confusing' that she is 'scrutinized' for her weight

Simpson shares daughters Maxwell, 11 and Birdie Mae, 4 and son Ace, 10 with husband Eric Johnson

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Jessica Simpson sheds 100-lbs. Video

Jessica Simpson sheds 100-lbs.

Jessica Simpson shows off extreme weight loss.

Jessica Simpson has been a mainstay of popular culture for years, but her celebrity has often subjected the star to public scrutiny, particularly surrounding her appearance.

Simpson, who has spoken about gaining and losing 100 pounds on three separate occasions, says her children are perplexed by the public's interest in her weight.

"My kids see me being still scrutinized, and it's very confusing to them. Because they're like, ‘I don’t even understand this … Why don't they just say you look pretty, mommy? You look pretty!'"

JESSICA SIMPSON REACTS TO RUMORS SHE'S ON OZEMPIC: 'DO PEOPLE WANT ME TO BE DRINKING AGAIN?'

Jessica Simpson in a light yellow dress out walking in 2023 looking slimmer split Jessica Simson in a green jumpsuit in 2020 looking slightly bigger inset a picture of her smiling kids Maxwell, Ace and Birdie Mae

Jessica Simpson says her children have noticed the public scrutiny she has received for her weight. (Gotham/RB/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images/Jessica Simpson Instagram)

"And I'm like, ‘Honey, like, I really don’t' – I wish I could explain it, I wish I could say for me, that it's gotten better, but it still remains the same, and I don't know why," Simpson said of continued criticism while appearing on Access Hollywood.

Simpson, who stepped away from singing and acting to focus on her clothing line, says her fluctuating weight has actually benefited her business.

"It's OK because honestly for the Jessica Simpson collection, it's been a beautiful thing, ‘cause I have been every size. I do understand every body and every woman and their mentality and how deserving they are of fashion and style. And it’s just such a natural thing for me," she admitted.

Jessica Simpson walks on the street in a black jumpsuit split Jessica Simpson on the carpet in a black outfit split Jessica Simpson with her hair pulled back in a sparkly short long-sleeve dress

From left to right, Jessica Simpson is photographed in April 2023, October 2016 and November 2009. (Raymond Hall/Andrew Toth/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I tell my kids, ‘How you feel about yourself, is how you should feel … You don't dress for anybody else, you don't try to look like anybody else.' I mean, somebody can inspire something, but truly, like you don't have to be like any other size."

Simpson shares three children with her former NFL player husband Eric Johnson: Maxwell Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4.

Jessica Simpson in a hot pink dress poses next to Maxwell in a jean shirt and skirt split a different pose

Jessica Simpson says her daughter Maxwell is the tallest in her grade. (Jessica Simpson Instagram)

"Maxwell's the tallest in her grade," Simpson shared. "She's like ‘Should I be insecure?’ I was like, ‘The fact that you’re asking me if you should be insecure means absolutely not. You're comfortable. You stay comfortable. You be you.'

Sharing her kids are unfamiliar with the concept of calories, she tries to model by example. 

"I try to not complain about myself in front of them. I try to not diet. I try to not do any of that stuff. They just see me living a healthy lifestyle, that's why I quit drinking … I was like, OK, they're going to pick up on everything I do, so I got to be a good role model. If I can be that for the world, I gotta be that for my kids."

Jessica Simpson soft smiles and looks slightly up at an event at The Grove

Jessica Simpson recently shot down claims that she has taken Ozempic. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)

Simpson recently addressed speculation that she was taking Ozempic, a drug traditionally used to treat diabetes, after fans on social media commented that she was too skinny.

"Oh Lord. I mean, it is not – it’s willpower," she told Bustle when asked whether the drug was involved in her routine. "I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it."

Jessica Simpson holds her daughter Birdie Mae and is surrounded by husband Eric and daughter and son Maxwell and Ace at an event for the Jessica Simpson Collection

Jessica Simpson says she wants to be a good role model for her three young kids. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think that more than weight, that people have focused on, we need to focus on our mentality about even talking about weight. I think it just doesn't need to be a conversation," she reiterated to Access Hollywood.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending