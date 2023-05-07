Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Jessica Simpson's daughter uses birthday wish on Joe Simpson after bone cancer diagnosis

The shoe designer and mother of three celebrated her firstborn daughter, Maxwell Drew's 11th birthday

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Jessica Simpson reveals childhood sexual abuse and addiction issues in new memoir Video

Jessica Simpson reveals childhood sexual abuse and addiction issues in new memoir

Jessica Simpson's new memoir reveals struggles with childhood sexual abuse and addiction

Jessica Simpson is reveling in all the great news her family has received in the past several days, including an update on her father Joe Simpson's bone cancer prognosis. 

Taking to her Instagram to celebrate the 11th birthday of her firstborn, daughter Maxwell (Maxi) Drew, Simpson described the wish her child made while blowing out her candles.

"She told me after she blew out HER 11 candles…'I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family,'" Simpson wrote alongside a picture of her daughter lifting her in the air.

Three days after her party took place, Simpson says her daughter overheard her reading a text message she had received from her father, Joe Simpson, prompting the birthday girl to share her wish with extended family.

Maxwell Drew screams with excitement as she holds a bunch of colorful balloons split Maxwell wearing an orange trucker hat makes a goofy face while mother Jessica Simpson smiles in green, holding a caramelized apple

Jessica Simpson shared photos to her Instagram story of Maxwell Drew celebrating her 11th birthday. (Jessica Simpson Instagram)

JESSICA SIMPSON STUNS FANS WITH SWEET FAMILY PHOTO IN HONOR OF MOM'S BIRTHDAY: 'FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH'

Jessica Simpson in a black leather dress looks back at the camera as she gets into a black car split Joe Simpson with a black shirt and yellow rainjacket gets out of the car and smiles for photos

Jessica Simpson says her daughter used her birthday wish on the singer's father, Joe Simpson. (Gotham/Gilbert Carrasquillo)

Simpson shares that her mother and Joe's ex-wife, Tina, told Maxi Drew "to share it with everyone if she wanted to, especially if it had already come true."

"Maxwell's birthday wish was for her Papa Joe's bone cancer treatment to work. It did," Simpson wrote, while revealing her father's diagnosis.

"Thank you Maxi Drew for usin' your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad. You are mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous, loving, devoted, inspiring, enticing, confident, empathetic, powerful, intuitive, beautiful, DETERMINED, enlightened and FULL OF WONDER," the proud mom wrote.

Jessica Simpson in a black dress with criss-cross cut outs at the top smiles next to her father Joe Simpson in a black striped shirt and white vest

Jessica Simpson revealed her father Joe Simpson is battling bone cancer, but that his treatment has been successful. (Amy Graves/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The faith of a child is what keeps all of us ALIVE," she added.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

This is not the first time Joe has battled cancer

In 2017, he revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, undergoing surgery and radiation.

"I feel good. I beat it. I have zero cancer," he told Us Weekly at the time. "I went from Stage IV to cancer free."

Eric Johnson in a black shirt and dark pants stands next to Joe Simpson, who is partially hunched wearing a pink furry jacket, next to Jessica Simpson in a mini skirt and sparkly gold top, and her daughter Maxwell Drew with a sparkly top in the front with her arms spread out

Jessica Simpson posted a photo with her husband Eric, daughter Maxwell Drew, and father Joe for his 65th birthday. (Jessica Simpson Instagram)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite a tumultuous relationship with her father, Simpson celebrated Joe when he turned 65 in February.

"Happy 65th Birthday Dad!!! Bein' loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life," she wrote to Instagram.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending