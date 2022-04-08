Jessica Simpson flaunts physique in bikini after 100-pound weight loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Simpson on Thursday revealed the recipe for getting her body in tip-top shape after embarking on a weight loss journey.

The singer, 41, left little to the imagination in a new Instagram post in which she showed off her bikini body in a colorful two-piece.

"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!" Simpson captioned the post.

The fashion designer went on to list what it took to get the results she wanted: "Hard work Determination Self Love."

The mother of three revealed she let out "a good proud cry today."

In recent years, Simpson has been open with her fans about her journeys of losing weight and getting sober.

After welcoming her third child, a baby girl named Birdie Mae in March 2019, the singer dropped 100 pounds over the course of a year.

Speaking of her weight loss journey, her personal trainer Harley Pasternak recently revealed to E! News , "This particular baby No. 3 was ... I think she commented to the press that she tipped the scales at 240 lbs, that's not coming from me, she mentioned that in a post. So, we had our work cut out for us and perhaps more so on this baby than the others."

"It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever. That's why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise," he added.

Pasternak worked with Simpson's doctor to create a sustainable meal plan of lean protein and vegetables. She eats three meals a day and has two snacks like "parmesan green beans and a handful of almonds."

Simpson's workout plan included walking 14,000 steps a day and full-body workouts.

Simpson also spoke about becoming sober in a recent interview with Entrepreneur. She shared that her subconscious played a major role in both her personal and professional life.

"When I stopped drinking, it was because I had stopped hearing the voice I really trusted, and I was lost without her," Simpson told the outlet.

The "A Public Affair" singer then referenced a hard moment in her life, which she wrote about in her memoir , "Open Book." She recalled a night during a Halloween party where she had a couple of drinks and was unable to dress her children.

"I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape," Simpson wrote in her memoir. "I am ashamed to say that I don't know who got them into their costumes that night."

Since that night, Simpson remained sober, celebrating four years of sobriety Nov. 1. To acknowledge the milestone, she opened up to her Instagram followers that day.

"This person in the early morning of Nov. 1, 2017, is an unrecognizable version of myself," Simpson captioned her post, alongside an image of her from the day she stopped drinking.

"I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect and brave this world with piercing clarity," she added.

