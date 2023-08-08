Jessica Chastain says she got sick in her mouth before kissing costar

Jessica Chastain recently revealed a "gross" moment during her run on Broadway’s "A Doll’s House" when she had to kiss her costar after she got sick in her mouth.

"I can say it now, 'cause we're closed," the "It" actress told Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on their "Smartless" podcast released Tuesday.

"This is really gross, what I'm going to tell you guys," she said after they asked her about her worst moment during the production, which ran from March until June. "I threw up. I threw up, and I swallowed it. And no one knew!"

She said she was "sobbing, and I leaned over and it happened. I had to kiss someone! Yes, it was a nightmare and I couldn't explain" what happened.

She said, although the kiss was supposed to be "sensual," it was "definitely a closed mouth kiss" that night.

The 46-year-old, who played the lead in a Tony-nominated performance, said she wasn’t able to explain what happened until the end of the night.

"The second we had the curtain call and the curtain came down, I said, 'You guys, I'm so sorry, I vomited.'"

Chastain is just the latest performer to admit to a bodily function mishap while performing.

Last month, Joe Jonas said that he pooped himself during a concert once, while Ed Sheeran admitted he did the same thing in 2015, and Hugh Jackson revealed he "pi---d" himself as Gaston in the 1995 Broadway production of "Beauty and the Beast."

Chastain's revival of "A Doll's House," an 18th century play about a woman in a suffocating marriage, opened in March.

The actress played the role of Nora Helmer in the setless and propless reinvention of the well-known play, doing her last show in June.

Chastain told PBS in March the stripped down set made her feel "incredibly exposed as an actor, because you're not given — you're not able to hide behind anything."