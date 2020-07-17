Jessica Chastain fans go wild over actress' topless pic, give her nickname 'Jessica Chestshown'

Jessica Chastain wowed fans and even some of her celebrity pals with a revealing photo she posted to Instagram.

The "Dark Phoenix" actress had some fun with her 3.2 million followers on Thursday by posting two photos in which she covers her bare chest with her hand.

The photos provoked some laughter in the comments section, as the first pic appears to be taken at a residence where she is standing naked next to a window, only covered up from her waist down with a curtain.

In the second pic, Chastain plays around as she's in the same pose, this time with a filter that transformed her semi-nude body into a gray statue in a park.

"I knew I was missing something..." Chastain captioned the pics.

Some of star's famous followers reacted to the set of photos with delight.

Chelsea Handler wrote, "Ooh!"

Mindy Kaling joked: "Omg you're a statue all along as i suspected."

Other fans got creative in their responses, with one coming up with a clever new nickname for the actress.

"Jessica Chestshown," a fan wrote.

"Jessica what are you doing? I have young kids in the house," another said.

"THIS is exactly what I mean when I say YOU are a work of art!" one follower commented.

While the "Molly's Game" actress appears to be confident in her skin in the pics, she previously expressed her distaste with nudity in American cinema.

“I have no issues with nudity, especially in a lot of European cinema that I adore, but I find that in American cinema, the idea of nudity has always bothered me,” Chastain told Vulture in 2018.

“I realized why: For me, I’m uncomfortable with nudity when it feels like it’s not the person’s decision to be naked, when it’s something that has been put upon them. In a way, I see that as like a victimization,” she added. “It trains an audience that exploiting someone in their body should be normal for nudity, when I think the opposite.”