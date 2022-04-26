Jessica Biel shares her marriage ‘ups and downs’ with Justin Timberlake

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Biel has revealed details of her marriage with Justin Timberlake.

The couple wed in 2012 in a lavish ceremony in Italy and have have two sons — Silas, 7 and Phineas, 2.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the 40-year-old Biel revealed the "ups and downs" they have in their marriage, adding she’s the "happiest" she’s ever been.

"I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye, and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,'" Biel shared. "I just feel really proud of it."

Biel said her marriage with the 41-year-old singer is not much different from most relationships.

"We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody, and I’m just really proud of it, and I’m still the happiest and loving my life," Biel said.

The former NSYNC singer's wife stood by his side when he received backlash from the New York Times' "Framing Britney Spears" documentary. Many fans interpreted his role in the film as implying Spears cheated during their relationship after his "Cry Me a River" video featured an adulteress blonde character.

In one portion of the documentary, footage from Diane Sawyer’s "ABC Primetime Thursday" interview is used. At the time, it was billed as a "no holds barred" look into the singer’s personal life amid her very public split from Timberlake.

"He has gone on television and pretty much said you broke his heart," Sawyer tells a 22-year-old Spears. "You did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering … What did you do?"

Timberlake publicly apologized to Spears on Instagram in February 2021.

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," he wrote.

"I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from."

His wife, Biel, showed public support to her husband, commenting, "I love you".

Fox News’ Andy Sahadeo contributed to this report.