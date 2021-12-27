Jessica Biel shares rare family photo with Justin Timberlake and their sons: 'Thankful for my guys'

Jessica Biel is enjoying the holiday season with three special guys.

The actress recently took to Instagram and shared a rare family photo of her husband Justin Timberlake and their sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 15 months, as they all walked down a gravel road.

"Thankful for my guys," the 39-year-old captioned the snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!"

Biel and Timberlake, 40, tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their firstborn in 2015 followed by their second child in 2019.

The "7th Heaven" alum and her family have been spending more time at their Montana home, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, the couple listed their Hollywood Hills mansion in October for $35 million. A source revealed that the family is "happy to live in Montana" and aren’t residing in Los Angeles anymore.

Back in July, Biel opened up to the outlet about parenting during the pandemic.

"It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow," she said at the time. "But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other."

Biel shared that she was grateful for the "huge" support of some pod schools [small learning groups] the family was involved with.

"It was really helpful for my kids to have some small, safe social circle, and I didn’t go crazy," she explained. "I am not a teacher. That is what I learned."

Biel added that she finds hope in "just being with friends, looking at each other and going, ‘We made it through.'"

"Human beings are resilient creatures," she said. "We come back stronger when things are tough."

While Biel and her family have been living Montana, she has been keeping busy with acting in Hollywood. The star is currently filming the TV miniseries "Candy," which is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, who seemingly had it all before murder occurred in Texas.