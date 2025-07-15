Expand / Collapse search
Jessica Biel drops the truth about her TV show physique

'The Better Sister' star admits her 'peak shape' in the show required an unsustainable fitness regimen

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Jessica Biel is setting the record straight about what it takes to maintain a certain level of fitness. 

The 43-year-old Hollywood actress admitted that her toned body viewers saw in "The Better Sister" requires a strict, rigid fitness and nutrition plan – not a realistic long-term regimen. 

"Everyone is talking… about the white dress," Biel explained in a TikTok video of her viral ensemble that showcased her back muscles. "And how do we stay strong as we get older."

Jessica Biel in 'The Best Sister' wearing viral white dress

Jessica Biel caused a stir with fans in a scene from "The Better Sister" where she wore a backless white dress. (Jojo Whilden/Prime)

"Specifically, as women, how do we keep our back strong?" she added.

"I wanted to share that, that peak shape in that show is not maintainable unless you are living the strictest… most rigid lifestyle with your nutrition and with your fitness, which I cannot do," Biel continued. "So I’m currently back on my plan to sort of get a little bit back toward that shape."

Jessica Biel in 'The Best Sister'

Jessica Biel stars in Amazon Prime Video's "The Better Sister." (Jojo Whilden/Prime)

The "7th Heaven" alum went on to explain that her routine focused heavily on muscle-building and flexibility—two key elements she insisted are paramount to her wellness plan.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel admits her toned back muscles fans saw in "The Better Sister" required an unsustainable fitness regimen. (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Biel was seen in a workout room with gym equipment, as she told her fans that her workout consisted of "dumbbell hip thrust, 10 x 4 sets, each dumbbell is 10 kg." She noted that she would normally use a barbell instead of dumbbells. 

jessica biel fitness

The "Candy" actress continued to show her different workout routines throughout the social media video.  (Jessica Biel/TikTok)

In the second workout video clip, Biel was seen doing an exercise called "romanian deadlift," then "hamstring curls" with a yoga ball.

The "Candy" actress continued to show her different workout routines throughout the social media video. 

She concluded her video by stretching on the floor in a split, "You’ve got to build muscle… That’s a key part of my particular routine. And a ton of flexibility."

Jessica Biel in 'The Best Sister'

Jessica Biel said her "peak shape" in "The Better Sister" requires "the strictest… most rigid lifestyle with your nutrition and with your fitness, which I cannot do." (Jojo Whilden/Prime)

"Let’s get older and stronger together," Biel ended her video with a smile. 

Her fans flooded the comments section thanking the actress for her honesty. 

"Thanks for admitting that's not sustainable," one comment read.

Another fan wrote, "thank you for speaking about the lifestyle that comes with maintaining! this kind of transparency is so important."

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake married in 2012. They share two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4. (George Pimentel/WireImage)

"Love how honest and real you are," another comment read.

Biel wrote in her TikTok caption, "I'm no expert but I want people to be healthy, safe, and strong. Remember to warm up and cool down…"

The Hollywood star tied the knot with pop singer Justin Timberlake in 2012. They share two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4.

