Jesse Plemons denies Ozempic caused dramatic weight loss

Jesse Plemons denied his dramatic weight loss was due to Ozempic.

The 36-year-old actor claimed he decided to "get healthy" at the same time the injectable medicine became popular.

"It’s really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic," Plemons told the Los Angeles Times. "It doesn’t matter. Everyone’s going to think I took Ozempic anyways.

"But what it was, was getting older, and I hate even getting specific because then it turns into a whole thing. But there was a part that I did that, in my mind, I could not imagine him as the size that I was."

Plemons revealed he lost weight through intermittent fasting. The method works by alternating periods of eating with not eating.

"Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting, and I just gave it a shot and [was] surprised at how quickly it was effective," Plemons explained to the outlet.

"So, I lost a little bit before I did that part and then felt like I was in the rhythm. I was feeling better, and something shifted in my head," he added. "I just sort of got a handle on it."

The "Friday Night Lights" star isn't the only celebrity who has shied away from the weight loss drug.

Ricki Lake, 55, revealed she refused to take Ozempic to help her after it was pushed on her by a doctor.

"The doctor was pushing it for people who were overweight," Lake recalled in an interview with "Good Morning America." "And he was saying you weren't going to be successful without it, is what he said to me, really. And I like a challenge. And I like proving people wrong. And so it p----- me off. I just was reluctant, and I wanted to give it a go on my own."

Lake also relied on intermittent fasting to help shed over 30 pounds. The "Hairspray" actress and her husband also focused on a keto diet along with exercise.

"This is a lifestyle change," Lake explained on "GMA." "I've made this my job, and it's become my joy. Like, I just … I love it. I think it's safe to say I'm in the best shape of my life.

"I say, this is what happy looks like. Like this is really – I could cry. I'm so happy. I'm so happy."

