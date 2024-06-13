Expand / Collapse search
Jesse Plemons denies Ozempic caused dramatic weight loss

'Friday Night Lights' star Jesse Plemons credited intermittent fasting for his weight loss

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Jesse Plemons denied his dramatic weight loss was due to Ozempic.

The 36-year-old actor claimed he decided to "get healthy" at the same time the injectable medicine became popular.

"It’s really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic," Plemons told the Los Angeles Times. "It doesn’t matter. Everyone’s going to think I took Ozempic anyways.

"But what it was, was getting older, and I hate even getting specific because then it turns into a whole thing. But there was a part that I did that, in my mind, I could not imagine him as the size that I was."

Jesse Plemons then and now after weight loss

Jesse Plemons explained in a new interview he lost weight through intermittent fasting, not by using Ozempic. (Getty Images)

Plemons revealed he lost weight through intermittent fasting. The method works by alternating periods of eating with not eating.

"Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting, and I just gave it a shot and [was] surprised at how quickly it was effective," Plemons explained to the outlet.

"So, I lost a little bit before I did that part and then felt like I was in the rhythm. I was feeling better, and something shifted in my head," he added. "I just sort of got a handle on it."

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons on the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival wearing a black dress with a bow in her hair and a black tuxedo.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons on the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. (Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

The cast of "Friday Night Lights" in a promo photo

Scott Porter as Jason Street, Minka Kelly as Lyla Garrity, Gaius Charles as Brian "Smash" Williams, Zach Gilford as Matt Saracen, Jesse Plemons as Landry Clarke, Aimee Teegarden as Julie Taylor, Adrianne Palicki as Tyra Collette, Taylor Kitsch as Tim Riggins in "Friday Night Lights." (Getty Images)

The "Friday Night Lights" star isn't the only celebrity who has shied away from the weight loss drug.

Ricki Lake, 55, revealed she refused to take Ozempic to help her after it was pushed on her by a doctor.

"The doctor was pushing it for people who were overweight," Lake recalled in an interview with "Good Morning America." "And he was saying you weren't going to be successful without it, is what he said to me, really. And I like a challenge. And I like proving people wrong. And so it p----- me off. I just was reluctant, and I wanted to give it a go on my own."

Ricki Lake weight loss

Ricki Lake revealed she's lost 30 pounds through dieting and exercise. (Getty Images/Ricki Lake/Instagram)

Lake also relied on intermittent fasting to help shed over 30 pounds. The "Hairspray" actress and her husband also focused on a keto diet along with exercise.

"This is a lifestyle change," Lake explained on "GMA." "I've made this my job, and it's become my joy. Like, I just … I love it. I think it's safe to say I'm in the best shape of my life.

"I say, this is what happy looks like. Like this is really – I could cry. I'm so happy. I'm so happy."

side by side of Ricki Lake 2024 and Ricki Lake 2007 in the same dress

Ricki Lake shared photos on Instagram showing herself wearing the same dress she wore in 2007. (Ricki Lake Instagram/Getty Images)

