Kirsten Dunst officially marries fiancé Jesse Plemons after 5-year engagement

Kirsten Dunst and her longtime fiance Jesse Plemons officially got married in Jamaica last weekend, following a five-year engagement, according to reports.

Dunst ("Spider-man" franchise and "The Power of the Dog") and Plemons ("The Irishman," also "The Power of the Dog") have been dating for six years and share two children.

Dunst, 40, and Plemons, 34, initially met on the set of "Fargo," a crime series about deception and murder in the Minnesota town by the same name, as the second season was filmed in 2014. The season premiered the following year and both actors starred in all 10 episodes. On the show, Dunst plays Peggy Blomquist, a beautician, who is married to Ed, a butcher’s assistant that is played by Plemons.

In "Power of the Dog," Dunst and Plemons play Rose Gordon and George Burbank, respectively, who also marry.

She has previously referred to Plemons as her "husband," throughout their lengthy relationship, though this is officially the first time the couple has been wed, The New York Post reported.

Dunst said in February their wedding had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and her pregnancy.

"We have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding," she said, according to People magazine. "I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody."

In 2016, the two actors started dating and by January 2017, they were engaged.

In 2018, the couple had a son, Ennis Howard. And, in 2021, the couple announced their second boy, James Robert.

"This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel," Dunst told The New York Times during an interview last year. "And a heavy angel," she added as he was 18 pounds at just four months old.

Ennis is now three years old, and the couple recently celebrated James' first birthday.