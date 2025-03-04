Jon Stewart slams Elon Musk's 'bull----' reason for not doing interview

"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart called out Elon Musk on Tuesday night after the billionaire advisor to President Donald Trump claimed that he wouldn't sit for an interview on the show because of Stewart's political bias.

A back-and-forth between the late-night host and Musk, who is the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), started over a segment Stewart did last week that targeted the Trump administration's efforts to cut government spending.

Stewart injured his hand during the fiery rant against DOGE for not going after big pharma after he slammed a ceramic coffee mug on his desk, cutting his hand open. The mug read "World's Most Dad," an apparent reference to Musk.

The liberal comedian told his audience not to blame corporations for receiving billions in government subsidies, which he called "profit-seeking psychopaths," but to blame the government for subsidizing corporate greed.

Last week, Musk responded to an X post suggesting he go on Stewart's show, saying, "I will do it if the show airs unedited."

Musk continued on X, claiming, "Jon is too set in his ways. He used to be more bipartisan," and also that, "Jon Stewart is much more a propagandist than it would seem."

Stewart responded by questioning Musk's own partisanship, accusing him of being hypocritical.

"The guy who custom-made his own dark MAGA hat, that he wears to opine in the Oval Office with the president that he spent $270 million to elect, thinks I'm just too partisan," said Stewart.

The late-night host continued, saying, "Look, Elon, I do have some criticisms about DOGE, I support in general the idea of efficiency and delivering better services to the American public in cheaper and more efficient ways. And if you want to come on and talk about it on the show, great. If you don't want to, sure. But can we just drop the pretense that you won't do it because I don't measure up to the standards of neutral discord that you demand and display at all times? Because, quite frankly, that's bull----."

It is still unclear whether Musk will be making an appearance on "The Daily Show" anytime soon.

Elon Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

