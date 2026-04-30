Miranda Lambert delivers straight-shooting advice to rising country star in surprise bathroom encounter

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Country star Lauren Alaina is sharing how Miranda Lambert gave her a reality check about the music industry during an unexpected first meeting.

Alaina, 31, recently recalled the moment during an appearance on "Taste of Country Nights." She was asked who had given her some of the best advice in both her career and personal life, and she said that Lambert was responsible for giving her some solid tips.

"Miranda Lambert — I ran into at the BMI Awards, in the bathroom. It was my first time meeting her, and she was like, ‘Don’t you let this town or anybody change who you are. You’re a sweet Southern girl, and you stay that way,’" the "Road Less Traveled" singer shared.

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"I didn’t even know she knew who I was. It was the sweetest moment ever," she added.

Alaina first appeared in the music industry at 15 years old on the stage of "American Idol." She made it all the way through the competition singing show to the finals in 2011. She came in second place as Scotty McCreery took first.

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Lambert’s advice comes after she previously opened up about leaning deeper into her country roots.

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The 42-year-old country star revealed she embraced her inner cowgirl by picking up an adrenaline-heavy hobby — mounted shooting.

"I just started last year. I’m not good at all, but I love it," Lambert shared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" last October.

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She said she was introduced to the sport by her friend, Ken Shane, a 10-time world champion in the discipline.

"I just never had the guts to go do it, you know? And finally, my husband was like, ‘Stop talking about it, and go out there and do it. Go out there and shoot with her. You’re gonna love it.’"

"Wow. And I got addicted immediately. It’s just like something different."

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According to the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association, it is a "fast-action timed event using two .45-caliber single-action revolvers, each loaded with five rounds of specially prepared blank ammunition." Competitors are scored based on time and accuracy, with points being taken off for dropping the gun, missing a balloon and other factors.