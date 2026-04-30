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Country Music

Miranda Lambert delivers straight-shooting advice to rising country star in surprise bathroom encounter

The encounter happened at the BMI Awards when Alaina didn't even know Lambert knew who she was

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Miranda Lambert reveals her passion and what she would be doing if not a musician Video

Miranda Lambert reveals her passion and what she would be doing if not a musician

Miranda Lambert said if she wasn't a musician, she would be working at an animal rescue shelter, saying rescue dogs are her second passion.

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Country star Lauren Alaina is sharing how Miranda Lambert gave her a reality check about the music industry during an unexpected first meeting.

Alaina, 31, recently recalled the moment during an appearance on "Taste of Country Nights." She was asked who had given her some of the best advice in both her career and personal life, and she said that Lambert was responsible for giving her some solid tips.

"Miranda Lambert — I ran into at the BMI Awards, in the bathroom. It was my first time meeting her, and she was like, ‘Don’t you let this town or anybody change who you are. You’re a sweet Southern girl, and you stay that way,’" the "Road Less Traveled" singer shared.

MIRANDA LAMBERT SAYS SHE'S 'ADDICTED' TO SHOOTING GUNS ON HORSEBACK IN NEW WILD WEST HOBBY

Split photo of Miranda Lambert and Lauren Alaina attending separate music industry events in 2024, posing on red carpets at UBS Arena in New York and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Miranda Lambert told Lauren Alaina to never let Nashville change who she is during their first meeting at the BMI Awards. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

"I didn’t even know she knew who I was. It was the sweetest moment ever," she added.

Alaina first appeared in the music industry at 15 years old on the stage of "American Idol." She made it all the way through the competition singing show to the finals in 2011. She came in second place as Scotty McCreery took first.

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Lauren Alaina blows a kiss to the camera

Country singer Lauren Alaina reveals Miranda Lambert gave her career advice during a surprise first encounter. (Getty Images)

Lambert’s advice comes after she previously opened up about leaning deeper into her country roots.

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The 42-year-old country star revealed she embraced her inner cowgirl by picking up an adrenaline-heavy hobby — mounted shooting.

"I just started last year. I’m not good at all, but I love it," Lambert shared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" last October.

Miranda Lambert singing on stage wearing a black outfit and cowboy hat

Miranda Lambert is seen performing at the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2025 wearing a black outfit and cowboy hat. (Mary Kouw/CBS)

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She said she was introduced to the sport by her friend, Ken Shane, a 10-time world champion in the discipline.

"I just never had the guts to go do it, you know? And finally, my husband was like, ‘Stop talking about it, and go out there and do it. Go out there and shoot with her. You’re gonna love it.’"

Miranda Lambert smiling softly in a plunging keyhole black dress on the red carpet

Miranda Lambert previously opened up about her hobby, mounted shooting. (Ayisha Collins/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"Wow. And I got addicted immediately. It’s just like something different."

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According to the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association, it is a "fast-action timed event using two .45-caliber single-action revolvers, each loaded with five rounds of specially prepared blank ammunition." Competitors are scored based on time and accuracy, with points being taken off for dropping the gun, missing a balloon and other factors.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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