Nina Dobrev, Martha Stewart turn heads at King Charles’ star-studded charity gala

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King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the King's Trust Global Gala during their trip to the United States.

While in New York, the King and Queen held the annual gala at Christie’s New York in Rockefeller Center, celebrating 50 years since he started the charity.

"It’s a wonderfully proud but extraordinary moment to think that it’s 50 years since I started this Trust," King Charles said according to Town & Country. "Quite difficult to get it off the ground in the first place, but we did."

Many of Hollywood's biggest stars were in attendance at the event, including Nina Dobrev, Martha Stewart and Meghan Fahy, who stunned in their gowns.

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"The King has a unique charm, elegance , wide knowledge of guests and has a track record with celebrities going back decades making them feel respected, and supported in their lives and activities," royal broadcaster, Ian Pelham Turner said. "This is a constant reminder to nobility and celebrities alike and filters through to others of a similar ilk right across the world."

Also in attendance at the gala were models Karlie Kloss and Iman, as well as designers such as Donatella Versace and Stella McCartney. Singer Lionel Richie also made an appearance on the red carpet, looking dapper in a black suit.

According to Town & Country, Richie, who is a co-chair of the event, spoke at the gala, telling the audience, "This is an honor."

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"They actually wrote a speech for me but I actually feel that I know this gentleman from the heart," he reportedly said about King Charles. "When I met him, we didn’t have too much in common in terms of the way we grew up. And then we started talking, and we realized we’re from the same place; we have the same heart. Then we started getting involved with people who automatically have the same heart, who have that same philanthropic [mindset] of: How can we help kids?"

Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that "the King is seen not only as the Head of State but also through his work for good causes many events held within the opulence of palaces in Britain."

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Due to this, he believes that these events "are seen as the crème de la crème for those enjoying the spectacle."

"Many older celebrities will remember when Charles and Diana came to America invited by President Ronald Reagan who ensured every A list celebrity in the country attended the event ending with the famous dance of Diana and John Travolta," he said.

Although this is the first visit to the United States, Pelham Turner thinks "there is still an air of magical once in a lifetime ambience meeting the Royal family" especially when it comes to the King, saying it will then create "a subsequent memory passed down to future generations."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that the King "leverages the unique magic of the world’s most high-profile monarchy."

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"His personal prestige having begun the King’s Trust and been involved with so many charitable institutions, and his expertise as a campaigner from his days as Prince of Wales, all these combine to give him the clout he undoubtedly has as a world statesman," Fitzwilliams said. "He's just proved it with his brilliant and witty speeches on his state visit to the United States, and he's battling cancer at the same time.

Charles started the King's Trust charity in 1976 when he was the Prince of Wales. He started the charity during a time of mass unemployment in England, with Charles using his Navy severance pay of £7,600 to start pilot projects and to create grants for unemployed young people.