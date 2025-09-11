Jerry Seinfeld slams 'Free Palestine' movement, comparing it to historical hate group

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld compared the "Free Palestine" movement to the Ku Klux Klan during a surprise appearance Tuesday at Duke University, saying both groups "don’t like Jews."

The "Seinfeld" creator attended a campus event for Omer Shem Tov, an Israeli hostage abducted by Hamas during the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks and held captive for 505 days. Seinfeld gave a brief introduction to Shem Tov before ridiculing anti-Israel activists, joking that at least the KKK was "honest" about their hatred for Jews.

"Free Palestine is, to me, just — you’re free to say you don’t like Jews. Just say you don’t like Jews," Seinfeld said.

"By saying ‘Free Palestine,’ you’re not admitting what you really think," he continued. "So it’s actually — compared to the Ku Klux Klan, I’m actually thinking the Klan is actually a little better here because they can come right out and say, ‘We don’t like Blacks, we don’t like Jews.’ Okay that’s honest."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Duke University spokesperson said the school did not endorse Seinfeld’s comments, as is the case for all outside speakers.

"Universities are places where diverse perspectives on difficult and sensitive subjects are explored in a safe and respectful environment. Duke does not preview nor approve the remarks of outside speakers, and their presence on campus should not be understood as an endorsement of their views," the spokesperson said.

They continued, "Jerry Seinfeld was the surprise guest at the student-led event and introduced the program. At his request, his appearance was not announced in advance so the focus could remain on Omer Shem Tov’s spiritual journey during captivity. Several other Duke organizations co-sponsored the event by providing logistical support, as they do for many student-led programs."

Fox News Digital also reached out to a representative for Seinfeld but did not immediately receive a response.

Seinfeld gave Duke University’s 2024 commencement address, where several anti-Israel students disrupted the ceremony by chanting "Free Palestine" or walking out after his introduction. The protesters were largely drowned out by the crowd chanting "Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!"

A vocal Israel supporter, Seinfeld has faced anti-Israel hecklers during his comedy shows for backing the country in its war against Hamas.