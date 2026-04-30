‘The Apprentice’ reboot buzz builds as Trump says Don Jr. has ‘charisma’ for the role

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President Donald Trump is addressing the rumors that "The Apprentice" is set to return with his son, Donald Trump Jr. at the helm.

On Thursday, Trump took reporter questions in the Oval Office and was asked about his thoughts on the reality series making a return.

"Well, I’ve been hearing it," Trump began, referring to the rumored return.

"Look, we had a great success. 14 seasons and ‘The Apprentice’ was a tremendous success, so I’ve been hearing that a little bit.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS IT WILL SUE 'THE APPRENTICE' FILMMAKERS: 'THIS GARBAGE IS PURE FICTION'

"So, we’ll see what happens. He’s a good guy. He’d be probably good. He’s got a little charisma going. You need a little charisma for that sucker. So, we’ll see what happens," Trump concluded.

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WATCH: ‘We’ll see’: Trump doesn't deny potential ‘The Apprentice' return

"The Apprentice" first aired in 2004 with Trump as the host. He continued in that role until 2015, with various seasons and celebrity editions airing throughout that period. The series aired its final episode in 2017.

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The reality TV series followed a group of contestants competing in business-related challenges for the chance to win a high-level job opportunity.

Trump’s son doesn’t have a history of reality television, but he has served as an executive vice president overseeing real estate development and acquisitions in the Trump business.

Don Jr. was also heavily involved Trump’s presidential campaigns and administration, often acting as a surrogate and public advocate. He has also authored books and maintains an active presence in media and public speaking.

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