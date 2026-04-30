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‘The Apprentice’ reboot buzz builds as Trump says Don Jr. has ‘charisma’ for the role

Trump said his son has 'a little charisma going' and praised the show's 14-season run during Oval Office remarks

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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‘We’ll see’: Trump doesn't deny potential ‘The Apprentice' return Video

‘We’ll see’: Trump doesn't deny potential ‘The Apprentice' return

President Donald Trump weighs a possible return of his show ‘The Apprentice.’

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President Donald Trump is addressing the rumors that "The Apprentice" is set to return with his son, Donald Trump Jr. at the helm.

On Thursday, Trump took reporter questions in the Oval Office and was asked about his thoughts on the reality series making a return.

"Well, I’ve been hearing it," Trump began, referring to the rumored return.

Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

President Donald Trump believes his son, Donald Trump Jr., has what it takes to bring back "The Apprentice." (Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

"Look, we had a great success. 14 seasons and ‘The Apprentice’ was a tremendous success, so I’ve been hearing that a little bit.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS IT WILL SUE 'THE APPRENTICE' FILMMAKERS: 'THIS GARBAGE IS PURE FICTION'

Don Jr. on the Apprentice in 2009

First son Donald J. Trump Jr., left, sits alongside his father, President Donald Trump, on the set of "The Apprentice" in 2009. (Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

"So, we’ll see what happens. He’s a good guy. He’d be probably good. He’s got a little charisma going. You need a little charisma for that sucker. So, we’ll see what happens," Trump concluded.

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WATCH: ‘We’ll see’: Trump doesn't deny potential ‘The Apprentice' return

‘We’ll see’: Trump doesn't deny potential ‘The Apprentice' return Video

"The Apprentice" first aired in 2004 with Trump as the host. He continued in that role until 2015, with various seasons and celebrity editions airing throughout that period. The series aired its final episode in 2017.

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The reality TV series followed a group of contestants competing in business-related challenges for the chance to win a high-level job opportunity.

Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump standing together at the Hollywood Bowl.

Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump attend "The Apprentice" Season 6 finale at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, Calif. (Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic)

Trump’s son doesn’t have a history of reality television, but he has served as an executive vice president overseeing real estate development and acquisitions in the Trump business.

Don Jr. was also heavily involved Trump’s presidential campaigns and administration, often acting as a surrogate and public advocate. He has also authored books and maintains an active presence in media and public speaking.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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