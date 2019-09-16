Netflix to stream 'Seinfeld' starting in 2021

Netflix announced on Monday it will start streaming all 180 episodes of "Seinfeld" in 2021, gaining a hugely popular addition to its library as the battle for viewers heats up.

Netflix Inc. struck the deal with Sony Pictures Television for the global streaming rights to the Emmy-winning television comedy, which aired its final episode in 1998. Terms were not released.

“‘Seinfeld’ is the television comedy that all television comedy is measured against,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement to The Wrap. “It is as fresh and funny as ever and will be available to the world in 4K for the first time. We can’t wait to welcome Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer to their new global home on Netflix.”

The deal for "Seinfeld" comes after Netflix announced in June that it would be losing its most popular TV show, "The Office."

Netflix will still carry the show for more than a year, but NBC isn't extending the license further with NBCUniversal's streaming service launching in 2020.

Netflix will face even more competition in November when Apple and Disney launch their own streaming services within days of each other: Apple TV+ launches on November 1, while Disney+ debuts on November 12.

The streaming giant will also be losing "Friends." The beloved comedy series announced it's leaving Netflix in July for WarnerMedia's new streaming service, HBO Max.

“‘Seinfeld’ is a one-of-a-kind, iconic, culture-defining show,” Mike Hopkins, chairman of Sony Pictures Television said. “Now, 30 years after its premiere, ‘Seinfeld’ remains center stage. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to bring this beloved series to current fans and new audiences around the globe.”

"Seinfeld" originally ran from 1989 to 1998 on NBC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.