Jerry Seinfeld blasts Manhattan comedy club owner for saying ‘NYC is dead forever’

Jerry Seinfeld blasted the owner of Stand Up N.Y. on Monday after he claimed “NYC is dead forever” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Seinfeld” star referred to the club’s owner, James Altucher, as a “putz” in a scathing New York Times op-ed and gave a passionate argument about “the true greatness of New York City.”

“The last thing we need in the thick of so many challenges is some putz on LinkedIn wailing and whimpering, ‘Everyone’s gone! I want 2019 back!’” Seinfeld, 66, wrote tagging the post, but not acknowledging Altucher by name.

Seinfeld showed no tolerance for the club owner.

“Oh, shut up," Seinfelf wrote. "Imagine being in a real war with this guy by your side.”

Seinfeld laid it on Altucher.

“Wipe your tears, wipe your butt and pull it together,” Seinfeld wrote.

Altucher wrote an article published on LinkedIn titled, “NYC IS DEAD FOREVER: HERE’S WHY.”

“Now it's completely dead. ‘But NYC always always bounces back.’ No. Not this time. ‘But NYC is the center of the financial universe. Opportunities will flourish here again.’ Not this time. ‘NYC has experienced worse’. No it hasn't,” the comedy club owner wrote before listing reasons to leave the city.

He also included a graphic showing the percentage of people who left Manhattan for other cities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Seinfeld slammed both statements.

“He says he knows people who have left New York for Maine, Vermont, Tennessee, Indiana," the “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” host wrote. "I have been to all of these places many, many, many times over many decades. And with all due respect and affection, Are .. You .. Kidding .. Me?!”

Seinfeld was incredulous at may of Altucher's claims.

“He says Everyone’s gone for good," Seinfeld wrote. "How the hell do you know that? You moved to Miami.”

“Yes, I also have a place out on Long Island,” the comedian stated. “But I will never abandon New York City. Ever.”

The “Jerry Before Seinfeld” comedian also snuck in a jab about Altucher’s business.

“And I have been onstage at your comedy club Stand Up N.Y. quite a few times," Seindfeld wrote. "It could use a little sprucing up, if you don’t mind my saying."

Seinfeld later continued to gush about New York City, a place he’s called home since 1976.

“The true greatness that is New York City is beyond rare," he wrote. "It’s unknown. Unknown anyplace outside of New York City. This stupid virus will give up eventually. The same way you have.”

Seinfeld is not worried about the Big Apple post-pandemic.

“We’re going to keep going with New York City if that’s all right with you," Seinfeld wrote. "And it will sure as hell be back. Because of all the real, tough New Yorkers who, unlike you, loved it and understood it, stayed and rebuilt it.”

Altucher responded on Twitter on Monday writing, "I’m glad @JerrySeinfeld took the time from his compound in the Hamptons to write a piece on me without addressing any of the actual problems NYC faces. - some putz from LinkedIn."

In a follow-up tweet, Altucher said: "Jerry is a good guy but I wish he saw the actual reality of what is happening now. A ranticle will not solve the city’s issues."