Jerry Seinfeld addresses rumors that he once practiced Scientology: 'I found it very interesting'

Jerry Seinfeld is setting the record straight.

The famous comedian recently paid a visit to Marc Maron's podcast "WTF," where he addressed rumors that he once was a Scientologist.

According to Uproxx, rumors of Seinfeld, 66, belonging to the religion have surrounded him since the 1990s, when fellow comedian Bobcat Goldthwait accused him of participating in the religion.

While Seinfeld said he was never directly a member of the church, he did dabble in it decades ago.

"I did do a course in Scientology in like '75," he said. "I found it very interesting, never pursued it."

Seinfeld noted that he appreciated the religion's "emphasis on ethical behavior," but found no interest in "avoiding negative people," as Maron, 56, put it.

Nowadays, Seinfeld said that he celebrates the "big" holidays within the Jewish faith.

Seinfeld previously addressed his affiliation with the religion in an interview with Parade magazine.

"Believe it or not ... it’s extremely intellectual and clinical in its approach to problem-solving, which really appealed to me," he explained. "I actually got to it from my auto mechanics teacher in high school, who was into it, and he was telling me about it.

The comedy legend went on to say that he found Scientology to be "very helpful" early in his stand-up career, specifically what he was taught about communication.