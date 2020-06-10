Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jerry Seinfeld addresses rumors that he once practiced Scientology: 'I found it very interesting'

By Nate Day | Fox News
Jerry Seinfeld is setting the record straight.

The famous comedian recently paid a visit to Marc Maron's podcast "WTF," where he addressed rumors that he once was a Scientologist.

According to Uproxx, rumors of Seinfeld, 66, belonging to the religion have surrounded him since the 1990s, when fellow comedian Bobcat Goldthwait accused him of participating in the religion.

While Seinfeld said he was never directly a member of the church, he did dabble in it decades ago.

Jerry Seinfeld attends the 'Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee,' photocall at The Paley Center for Media, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

"I did do a course in Scientology in like '75," he said. "I found it very interesting, never pursued it."

Seinfeld noted that he appreciated the religion's "emphasis on ethical behavior," but found no interest in "avoiding negative people," as Maron, 56, put it.

Nowadays, Seinfeld said that he celebrates the "big" holidays within the Jewish faith.

Jerry Seinfeld, seen in this file photo from 1993, recently addressed rumors that he once was a Scientologist. (Reuters)

Seinfeld previously addressed his affiliation with the religion in an interview with Parade magazine.

"Believe it or not ... it’s extremely intellectual and clinical in its approach to problem-solving, which really appealed to me," he explained. "I actually got to it from my auto mechanics teacher in high school, who was into it, and he was telling me about it.

The comedy legend went on to say that he found Scientology to be "very helpful" early in his stand-up career, specifically what he was taught about communication.