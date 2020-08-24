NYC airports will have COVID-19 testing: Cuomo

COVID-19 testing for out-of-state travelers passing through New York City’s busiest airports will now be available, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Port Authority and New York City Health and Hospitals will now set up COVID-19 test sites at JFK International and LaGuardia Airport throughout each, the New York governor said at a briefing.

CDC DROPS 14-DAY SELF QUARANTINE RECOMMENDATION FOR OUT OF STATE TRAVELERS

The testing comes following the state’s mandatory two-week quarantine in place for 35 states, aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. It's unclear if the testing will be mandatory for out-of-state travelers; Port Authority did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment.

New York has been able to contain the spread of the virus for the past few weeks. The state, once an epicenter for the coronavirus, had just a 0.66 percent infection rate on Sunday, the lowest since the pandemic began in March, Cuomo said. What’s more, the Empire State's daily cases of infection has averaged 1 percent or below since June, and under 1 percent for 17 days in a row.

In related news, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday dropped its suggested guidelines that travelers quarantine for 14 days after returning from trips overseas or out of state during the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC advises travelers to wear masks indoors, maintain social distancing guidelines, wash hands and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.