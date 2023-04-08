Jeremy Renner uses electric wheelchair at theme park while recovering from traumatic snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner enjoyed spring break with his family at an amusement park, thanks to the help of an electric wheelchair.

The 52-year-old "Mayor of Kingstown" star has kept his fans updated with his recovery efforts following the near-fatal accident at his home near Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day, when he was crushed by a snowplow.

Renner appeared to be in great spirits at the Six Flags, Magic Mountain amusement park in Valencia, California.

"Leading the way best I can," he wrote across an Instagram story. "Spring break 2023!!!"

He shared another snap with the full crew, and wrote: "Good Friday, made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family!"

Renner smiled while standing with the assistance of a cane and wearing a compression sock.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star recently detailed his traumatic snowplow accident with Diane Sawyer, and remembered writing "last words" for his family after he was crushed by his 7-ton PistenBully.

"Don’t let me live in tubes on a machine," he recalled writing in a note on his phone, "and if my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, just let me go now."

He typed the note out, because he could not speak after his chest and back were completely crushed by the snowplow, but he also remembered telling his family, "I'm sorry" in sign language, "because I am sorry I did that to them, and it’s my responsibility. I feel bad my actions caused so much pain."

On Jan. 1, Renner was airlifted to a local hospital in Reno, Nevada and had surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries when he was "completely crushed" by his 14,000-pound PistenBully snowcat.

Renner was involved in an accident near his Lake Tahoe home while attempting to help a family member whose vehicle was stuck in the snow on the first day of the year.

A massive snowstorm the night before had left multiple vehicles stranded, and Renner attempted to move one vehicle from his driveway by using his PistenBully. He successfully moved the car, exited the PistenBully and was speaking with a family member when the snowplow began to roll unexpectedly.

Renner attempted to jump back into the 14,000-pound snowcat, but he was run over. Dispatch reported that a subject was "moaning loudly in the background" of a call at 8:58 a.m. where "serious bleeding" was reported. Seconds later, dispatch wrote, "subject is bleeding heavily from his head and other unknown injuries."

It was also noted the caller wasn't sure "where all the blood is coming from." Additionally, the 911 call log stated that it's believed Renner's "right side of his chest is collapsed" and "upper torso is crushed."

Renner told Sawyer, " I was awake through all of it, it’s exactly how you’d imagine it feels like … I was on asphalt and ice … it feels like someone took the wind out of you. Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it’s everything. It’s like if your soul could have pain."

He suffered chest trauma and broke over 30 bones, and he has undergone multiple surgeries as a result of the accident.

Renner became a two-time Oscar nominee with "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." He earned his own Disney+ series, "Hawkeye," after multiple appearances in MCU films, including "The Avengers" series.