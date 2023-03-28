Jeremy Renner credits one person’s love for helping him heal ‘incredibly fast' from snowplow accident

After suffering severe injuries from a snowplow accident in January, Jeremy Renner is crediting a special lady in his life for his speedy recovery.

Renner identified his daughter, Ava, as being a source of his strength, writing a heartfelt tribute for her 10th birthday on his Instagram story.

"Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!! So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast," he wrote, along with a photo of him and his daughter, whose face was blocked by a sticker.

"I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you," he added.

"I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours," he concluded his message.

Renner shares Ava with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. The couple were dating at the time of Ava's birth, marrying a short time later.

They divorced after 10 months of marriage and share custody of their only child.

On Jan. 1, at his home in Reno, Nevada, Renner was injured following an attempt to help a family member whose vehicle was stuck in the snow. The night prior, an estimated three feet of snow had fallen.

Using his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat, Renner extricated the trapped vehicle from the driveway. After exiting the PistenBully and talking to a family member, the snowplow started to roll unexpectedly. It then crushed Renner, leaving him with serious orthopedic injuries.

Renner has since revealed he broke over 30 bones, updating fans on his multiple surgeries and healing process.

Just days ago, Renner revealed an exciting update on his recovery journey, sharing footage of himself walking using an antigravity treadmill.

In a video shared to Twitter, Renner explained how he was using "40% of his weight" to walk on the piece of machinery.

Days earlier, Renner had given an update on his beloved snowplow, that ultimately ran him over, posting to his Instagram story that the snowplow was "finally making her way home."