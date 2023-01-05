Jeremy Renner 'completely crushed' under snowplow and 'bleeding heavily from his head': 911 call log reveals

Jeremy Renner was "completely crushed" underneath a snowcat and had difficulty "breathing" after he was involved in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day, according to a 911 call log obtained by Fox News Digital.

Renner was airlifted to a local hospital and had surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. He was reportedly the "only involved party in the incident" near his home in Lake Tahoe.

Dispatch reported a subject was "moaning loudly in the background" of a call at 8:58 a.m. where "serious bleeding" was recorded. Seconds later dispatch wrote, "subject is bleeding heavily from his head and other unknown injuries."

It was also noted the caller wasn't sure "where all the blood is coming from." Additionally, the log stated that it's believed Renner's "right side of his chest is collapsed" and "upper torso is crushed."

Deputies responded to reports of a traumatic injury near Mt. Rose Highway , located near the California/Nevada state line on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam shared in a press conference Tuesday that deputies responded to a 911 call at 8:55 a.m. Sunday.

"Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits," Renner's representative told Fox News Digital Tuesday. "He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones."

The Avenger's star shared a selfie on Instagram following a traumatic injury after an accident on New Year's Day.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."