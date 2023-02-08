Jeremy Renner's Marvel co-star Evangeline Lilly gives update on actor’s recovery: It’s a 'straight-up miracle'

Evangeline Lilly is sharing a look into Jeremy Renner's ongoing recovery after his snowplow accident on New Year's Day, calling his progress "a straight-up miracle."

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the "Ant–Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star said that Renner is using a wheelchair to get around his home.

Lilly was not expecting her "Hurt Locker" co-star to be mobile upon her visit.

"I was just at Jeremy’s house the other night and he was in a wheelchair," she said. "I walked in his house and… I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? What is happening?’ I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends."

The actress said that her fellow Marvel co-star is "incredibly brave and strong" as Renner continues to push himself during his recovery.

"He's made out of something really tough, that guy and you’ve always been able to see that in him," Lilly said.

Lilly said once she learned of Renner's accident, the knowledge of the tragic incident was "intense" for her to process. Since their visit, Lilly still has emotional moments when she recounts "some of the stuff he told me that he experienced" and heard "the story of what went on and things he could hear and the things that he could see."

"He had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing. It really has stuck with me," she explained.

Although the traumatic accident is hard on Renner and his loved ones, Lilly explained that she is just happy he is alive and recovering well.

"He’s got a journey to go through now. That’s what nightmares are made out of and he lived through it, and he’s on the other side now," she said. "He is recovering incredibly, and I’m so grateful."

On Sunday, Renner took to Instagram to share an update on his upcoming Disney+ series , "Rennervations." He said the series will still premiere on the streaming service once he's recovered.

The accident occurred on Jan. 1 when Renner was attempting to assist a family member after the vehicle his relative was driving became stuck in the snow, per statements made by authorities. An estimated three feet of snow had fallen during a storm the night before in Reno, where Renner owns a home near Lake Tahoe.

Using his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat, Renner was able to successfully extricate the vehicle from his driveway. Afterward, he exited the Pistenbully and was speaking to the family member when the snowplow began to roll unexpectedly.

"In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back into the driver's seat," authorities said. "Based on our investigation, it's at this point Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully."

The "Mayor of Kingstown" actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. Since the accident, Renner has been sharing updates on his recovery process on Instagram with his fans.