Jay Leno jokes he 'crashed into Jeremy Renner's snowplow' as he speaks out on motorcycle accident in new video

Jay Leno cracked a joke about his recent motorcycle accident, which left the comedian with several broken bones just months after he suffered "serious burns" in a gasoline fire.

The 72-year-old former talk show host referenced another celebrity's recent high-profile accident when asked about the motorcycle crash in a new video.

"I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe, I came around the corner and crashed into Jeremy Renner's snowplow," Leno joked.

"A little tricky," he added.

Renner, 52, suffered "30 plus broken bones" in a devastating snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

The Washoe County (Nevada) Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report, obtained by Fox News Digital, that the "Hawkeye" star was trying to tow his nephew’s truck out of the snow at his Reno property on a private road.

"Renner was pulled under the Pistenbully, and the track rolled over him," the report stated.

The snow machine that ran over Renner on New Year’s Day is called a PistenBully and weighs at least 14,330 pounds, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

The PistenBully reportedly started to slide down a hill, prompting the Marvel actor to immediately exit the vehicle.

However, he didn’t put the emergency brake on, and the heavy-duty plow started to slide toward his nephew, who was sitting in his truck.

The snowplow runs on a track which must be stepped on to gain entry to the vehicle. Renner attempted to step up on that track to divert the snowplow or bring it to a halt.

"Renner suffered injuries to his torso, extremities, face and head," the incident report added.

Renner has provided regular health updates as he recovers at home after leaving the ICU.

Renner has had a sense of humor regarding his accident as well. Earlier in the week, he and his "Avengers" co-star Chris Evans joked about it on Twitter.

Evans, 41, shared Renner's most recent health update, writing, "That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love."

"Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat, she needs fuel," Renner responded.

As for Leno, he was "knocked off" a motorcycle Jan. 17 by a wire strung across a parking lot, breaking two ribs, two kneecaps and a collarbone, he told the Las Vegas Review Journal .

"But I’m OK! I’m working this weekend," he reassured.

Leno said that he went out for a test drive on a 1940 Indian motorcycle and recognized the smell of a gas leak.

"I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," Leno told the outlet.

"I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."

Leno’s motorcycle accident comes two months after he received multiple surgeries for third-degree burns on his face and hands from a fire in his Burbank, California, garage.

Last November, Leno took extreme measures to recover from his first traumatic accident, including hyperbaric chamber treatment, which is supposed to decrease swelling, increase blood flow with good oxygenation and decrease bacteria, according to Leno’s doctor, Peter Grossman.

The talk show host confessed he did not speak out about his most recent motorcycle accident publicly, since the last vehicle mishap received such a tremendous amount of media attention.

Despite suffering multiple broken bones, Leno has been in good spirits about his second accident and laughed off the intense situation.

"You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free. After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down," he said.

Although Leno’s doctor previously advised he takes a "step back" from his career after his first accident, the comedian was eager to get back to work within weeks.

The former "Tonight Show" host is currently preparing for his comedy show in Las Vegas, which is scheduled for March 31.

CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage" was canceled by the business network after seven seasons, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. The outlet noted the move comes as CNBC has shifted its primetime lineup to focus on business-oriented reality shows including "Shark Tank" and "Undercover Boss."

In the new video, the New York native confirmed the cancellation but remained upbeat about the show's future.

"It's alright, we'll go somewhere else with it," Leno said. "They changed the format, they are going to all financial news," he explained.

Representatives for Leno did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.