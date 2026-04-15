Jeremy Renner leans on hyperbaric treatments, peptide therapy in intense recovery after 38 broken bones at 55

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Jeremy Renner is getting real about his healing journey following his tragic snow plow accident in 2023.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Renner spoke about his new partnership with RapidSOS and detailed his deeply personal connection to first responders after his accident three years ago left him with tissue damage, 38 broken bones and a lifetime of recovery.

"I mean, I'll be in recovery for the rest of my life. I think it goes beyond acting. I almost didn't want to go back into acting because I had to focus so much on real life. Nonfiction kind of stuff. To go into fiction was a little difficult, but I'm glad I'm back doing it," Renner began.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Renner said that being able to be a megaphone for the company was an honor.

JEREMY RENNER GOES SHIRTLESS, REVEALING SCARS FROM NEAR-FATAL SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT: ‘I LOOK GREAT!'

RapidSOS operates the world’s largest intelligent safety network, empowering 911 and first responders with critical data from mobile phones, connected devices, vehicles, and sensors, in real-time as emergencies unfold.

RapidSOS and Renner are connected by a deeply personal experience and a shared mission to support first responders.

In January 2023, Renner was critically injured in a snowcat accident at his Nevada property. Local 911 dispatchers and first responders navigated challenging terrain and weather conditions to reach him and ultimately save his life. That experience left a lasting impression.

Two years later, many of the same dispatch centers and agencies that responded to Renner’s emergency began implementing RapidSOS technology.

"Peptide therapies are really great for hormone replacement as we get older. You don't have to be in an accident do any of the things I'm doing." — Jeremy Renner

As Renner learned more about how modern emergency response works, and how technology and data can remove uncertainty for responders in critical moments, he chose to become a partner and investor in the company.

"Otherwise, I'm just going to talk about it with 911 operators and my friends in the fire department and ERs and that type of thing," he said. "But now it could be done in a really quite, even a global way really, because the biggest thing we all need in emergencies is information. And the lack of information is when the time starts ticking on us. RapidSOS became a wonderful platform for me to be able to talk about something I'm very passionate about."

Renner also appears in a short documentary called "Behind The Emergency," that focuses on the world of emergency response.

Renner is not a traditional celebrity spokesperson. He is an active partner and investor and is helping elevate a national conversation about how technology can better support the people who protect communities every day.

The "Mayor of Kingstown" star explained that even before his accident, he was very supportive of first responders. However, "not dying" in his near-fatal snow plow accident made him want to support them even more.

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Since the accident, Renner said he's simplified his life. "Be with my family, get better every day and do acts of service and give to others as much and best as I can. And that's how I choose to live my life from moving forward since the accident," the actor noted.

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At 55, Renner has approached recovery a little differently. The star told Fox News Digital that this year, he is focusing on red light therapy treatments and hyperbaric chambers.

"There are a lot of great things we're progressing in it," Renner began, adding that he's trying "different therapies from red light and hyperbaric chambers" to peptide treatments.

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"Peptide therapies are really great for hormone replacement as we get older. You don't have to be in an accident do any of the things I'm doing. These are just life stuff as we age, but those are also very, very key to my recovery from tissue damage. 38 broken bones, all that type of stuff," he said.

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Renner continued, "And also, a positive mindset. These are things that I enjoy and I have to enjoy them because I'll be doing them as I breathe and as I move around through life."

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