Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jeremy Renner
Published

Jeremy Renner gives update on recovery, jokes he's 'in the shop now, working on me'

The 'Hawkeye' star has been recovering from a snowplow accident that occurred on New Year's Day

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Heroic actions behind Jeremy Renner's snowplow injury revealed Video

Heroic actions behind Jeremy Renner's snowplow injury revealed

‘Avengers’ star Jeremy Renner praised as a hero after he reportedly saved his nephew from being hit by a snowplow before he was crushed by the vehicle.

Jeremy Renner is continuing to update his fans on his recovery after he sustained a snowplow injury on New Year's Day.

The "Hawkeye" actor to his Instagram story on Valentine's Day to spread some love. 

"Love is healing," he wrote over a picture of him with his dog cuddled up beside him. 

"Happy Valentines," he added.

Jeremy Renner's Instagram story on Tuesday.

Jeremy Renner's Instagram story on Tuesday. (Jeremy Renner Instagram)

Also on Tuesday, Renner shared another update with his fans on his upcoming Disney+ series, "Rennervations."

JEREMY RENNER GIVES UPDATE ON TV SERIES AMID RECOVERY FROM SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT: ‘I HOPE YOU’RE READY' 

The actor shared a behind the scenes shot of the set and had a special message for fans. "Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me," he wrote.

"Rennervations" is a four-part series that "embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs," per the series' official press release.

"Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same," the release continued.

Renner is still on the mend since his accident. 

The accident occurred on Jan. 1 when Renner was attempting to assist a family member after the vehicle his relative was driving became stuck in the snow, per statements made by authorities. 

Jeremy Renner took to Instagram on Tuesday to say "love is healing" as he continues to recover from his snowplow accident.

Jeremy Renner took to Instagram on Tuesday to say "love is healing" as he continues to recover from his snowplow accident. (Photo by Theo Wargo)

An estimated three feet of snow had fallen during a storm the night before in Reno, where Renner owns a home near Lake Tahoe.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Using his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat, Renner was able to successfully extricate the vehicle from his driveway. Afterward, he exited the PistenBully and was speaking to the family member when the snowplow began to roll unexpectedly.

Jeremy Renner shares hospital selfie after surgery following snowplow accident.

Jeremy Renner shares hospital selfie after surgery following snowplow accident. (Jeremy Renner/ Instagram)

When the "Hurt Locker" actor attempted to get back into the PistenBully to stop it from moving, he was "run over" by the massive snow groomer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the accident, Renner has been sharing updates on his recovery process on Instagram with his fans.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending