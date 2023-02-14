Jeremy Renner gives update on recovery, jokes he's 'in the shop now, working on me'

Jeremy Renner is continuing to update his fans on his recovery after he sustained a snowplow injury on New Year's Day.

The "Hawkeye" actor to his Instagram story on Valentine's Day to spread some love.

"Love is healing," he wrote over a picture of him with his dog cuddled up beside him.

"Happy Valentines," he added.

Also on Tuesday, Renner shared another update with his fans on his upcoming Disney+ series , "Rennervations."

The actor shared a behind the scenes shot of the set and had a special message for fans. "Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me," he wrote.

"Rennervations" is a four-part series that "embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs," per the series' official press release.

"Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same," the release continued.

Renner is still on the mend since his accident.

The accident occurred on Jan. 1 when Renner was attempting to assist a family member after the vehicle his relative was driving became stuck in the snow, per statements made by authorities.

An estimated three feet of snow had fallen during a storm the night before in Reno, where Renner owns a home near Lake Tahoe.

Using his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat, Renner was able to successfully extricate the vehicle from his driveway. Afterward, he exited the PistenBully and was speaking to the family member when the snowplow began to roll unexpectedly.

When the "Hurt Locker" actor attempted to get back into the PistenBully to stop it from moving, he was "run over" by the massive snow groomer.

Since the accident, Renner has been sharing updates on his recovery process on Instagram with his fans.