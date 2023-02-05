Jeremy Renner gives update on TV series amid recovery from snowplow accident: 'I hope you're ready'

Jeremy Renner is sharing an update with his fans as he continues to recover from his snowplow accident that took place on New Year's Day.

Renner took to Instagram on Sunday to share that his upcoming Disney+ series, "Rennervations," will still premiere on the streaming service once he's recovered.

"We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon," the Marvel star wrote. "As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe…I hope you're ready!"

Prior to his accident, Renner took to Instagram to share a teaser trailer of his upcoming home renovation focused series.

"There's no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most! Don't miss #Rennervations, coming soon to @disneyplus," he captioned the post.

"Rennervations" is a four-part series that "embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs," per the series' official press release.

"Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same," the release continued.

Renner is still on the mend since his scary snowplow accident.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram story to share images of physical therapy equipment with the caption, "Physical therapy Sunday," with a praying hands emoji.

The accident occurred on Jan. 1 when Renner was attempting to assist a family member after the vehicle his relative was driving became stuck in the snow, per statements made by authorities. An estimated three feet of snow had fallen during a storm the night before in Reno, where Renner owns a home near Lake Tahoe.

Using his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat, Renner was able to successfully extricate the vehicle from his driveway. Afterward, he exited the Pistenbully and was speaking to the family member when the snowplow began to roll unexpectedly.

When the "Hurt Locker" actor attempted to get back into the Pistenbully to stop it from moving, he was "run over" by the massive snow groomer.

Since the accident, Renner has been sharing updates on his recovery process on Instagram with his fans.

