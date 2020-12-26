Jeremy Miller slams 'Growing Pains' co-star Kirk Cameron for caroling protests: 'I could not disagree more'

Jeremy Miller said he disagrees with his "Growing Pains" co-star Kirk Cameron for hosting maskless caroling protests around Los Angeles.

Cameron, 50, came under fire again on Tuesday after he hosted a caroling event at The Oaks mall, where nearly 100 people gathered to sing Christmas carols without face masks.

"While I will always love my brother Kirk, I could not disagree more with his holding these maskless events at a time when safety and concern for others is an extreme priority," Miller, who played the brother of Cameron's character in the beloved sitcom, told Page Six.

"I truly couldn’t be more disappointed in him," Miller, 44, added.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE DENIES JOINING BROTHER KIRK CAMERON’S CHRISTMAS CAROLING PROTESTS

Cameron stood inches away from gatherers at the mall on Tuesday night in videos posted to his Instagram. The crowd ranged in age from small children to senior citizens, and they stood closely by each other as they belted out the lyrics to "The First Noel."

Cameron held a similar caroling event earlier in the month to protest California Gov. Gavin Newsom's most recent stay-at-home order, as the Los Angeles Times reported that fewer than 100 ICU beds were available in L.A. County.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cameron defended the "peaceful" protests during a virtual appearance on "Fox News @ Night" in mid-December.

"All I can tell you is that I'm looking around in my community and I'm seeing the devastation and the suffering of people whose businesses have been bankrupted, people dealing with anxiety, depression, suicide is spiking, the abused being quarantined with their abusers, and I can just ignore that," he said.

"People are just clamoring to come and be a part of [the events]," Cameron added. "This is the land of the free and the home of the brave, and there are thousands and thousands of people in our community who would rather not suffer in isolation and come out to sing and express their gratitude because we believe that there is immunity in community, but there is desolation in isolation."

The Oaks mall reacted to the holiday-themed protest before it took place, calling it "irresponsible" behavior.

Residents in the area voiced their distaste for Cameron's antics, calling the caroling events "unbelievable." On Tuesday, several residents said they would not be traveling "anywhere near" the mall because of it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even Cameron's sister, Candace Cameron Bure, seemed to suggest she did not agree with his caroling events. After she received backlash of her own amid rumors that she participated, she tweeted: "I did not attend any recent caroling events. Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public. However, I don't appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay Safe."

Cameron did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment Saturday.