Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TV
Published

‘Jeopardy!’ pays tribute to late host Alex Trebek on 2nd anniversary of his death with special episode

Legendary host Trebek passed away in 2020

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 9 Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Iconic game show "Jeopardy" honored late host Alex Trebek on the second anniversary of his death during Tuesday's episode.

The Nov. 8 episode, which was an exhibition game, paid tribute to the legendary host.

The evening's show featured champions Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider and included a "Remembering Alex Trebek" category in the opening round, with five questions all about Trebek.

"The man, the myth, the legend. We miss you, Alex," the show's official Twitter account wrote alongside a clip of the episode. "We're honoring Alex Trebek's memory in tonight's special exhibition game"

'JEOPARDY!' CONTESTANTS CRITICIZED FOR MISSING TAYLOR SWIFT CLUE: 'SHUT THE WHOLE SHOW DOWN' 

Alex Trebek hosted "Jeopardy" for 37 seasons.

Alex Trebek hosted "Jeopardy" for 37 seasons. (Jeopardy! via AP, File)

Some questions in the category included identifying the actor who parodied him, the name of his hometown and the candy bar he ate for breakfast.

Ken Jennings is now co-host of the beloved show. He was a former champion on the show.

Ken Jennings is now co-host of the beloved show. He was a former champion on the show. (Photo by Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images)

"No prize money is at stake, just the chance to compete on the Alex Trebek Stage on this, the second anniversary of his passing," host Ken Jennings proclaimed at the beginning of the evening's special episode.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Trebek hosted the beloved game show for 37 seasons prior to his death in 2020, after battling with pancreatic cancer.

"Jeopardy" honored late host Alex Trebek on the Nov. 8 episode

"Jeopardy" honored late host Alex Trebek on the Nov. 8 episode (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the show wrote on its Twitter account at the time. "Thank you, Alex."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

Trending