‘Jeopardy!’ pays tribute to late host Alex Trebek on 2nd anniversary of his death with special episode

Iconic game show "Jeopardy" honored late host Alex Trebek on the second anniversary of his death during Tuesday's episode.

The Nov. 8 episode, which was an exhibition game, paid tribute to the legendary host.

The evening's show featured champions Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider and included a "Remembering Alex Trebek" category in the opening round, with five questions all about Trebek.

The man, the myth, the legend. We miss you, Alex 💛



We're honoring Alex Trebek's memory in tonight's special exhibition game. #JeopardyToC pic.twitter.com/lZnw9goZ7B — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2022

"The man, the myth, the legend. We miss you, Alex," the show's official Twitter account wrote alongside a clip of the episode. "We're honoring Alex Trebek's memory in tonight's special exhibition game"

'JEOPARDY!' CONTESTANTS CRITICIZED FOR MISSING TAYLOR SWIFT CLUE: 'SHUT THE WHOLE SHOW DOWN'

Some questions in the category included identifying the actor who parodied him, the name of his hometown and the candy bar he ate for breakfast.

"No prize money is at stake, just the chance to compete on the Alex Trebek Stage on this, the second anniversary of his passing," host Ken Jennings proclaimed at the beginning of the evening's special episode.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Trebek hosted the beloved game show for 37 seasons prior to his death in 2020, after battling with pancreatic cancer.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the show wrote on its Twitter account at the time. "Thank you, Alex."