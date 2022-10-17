'Jeopardy' second chance tournament set to begin

Past "Jeopardy!" players, who nearly won but didn’t quite succeed, are getting a second chance at the game show.

Ken Jennings announced last week that "Jeopardy!" will be hosting a second chance game show, which begins on Monday, and will halt the regular episodes for two weeks. Each week will highlight three semifinal games complete with a two-day finale.

The Tournament of Champions will feature the two victors each week and the episode will air directly after the show.

The contestants invited back were chosen by "Jeopardy!" executives who felt they deserved a second chance.

They can win prizes of up to $250,000.

After an episode aired in June, many fans believed that "Jeopardy!" contestant, Sadie, was "robbed" of winning "Jeopardy!" after the show ruled that her "Harriet Tubman" final answer was "incomplete," which led to her opponent’s victory.

Executive producer, Mike Davies, hand-picked the returning contestants and previously spoke out about Sadie’s upsetting loss. "We talked to Sadie, it was a tough ruling, it was a great game and we're so happy we can invite her back."

Among some other contestants returning are James Fraser, who competed in Season 37, Aaron Gulyas and Molly Karol, both from season 38, and Tracy Pitze, also from the same season.

There will be a total of 18 contestants returning over the two-week tournament.

Last week, "Jeopardy!" co-hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik sat down for an interview to discuss the longtime game show’s future for the first time since being named the late Alex Trebek’s permanent successors.

"We miss Alex every day. But luckily, it still feels like 'Jeopardy!'" Jennings said during an interview with "Good Morning America."

"The people here are so good at their jobs. They kept the continuity," he added.

In July, Davies officially named Jennings and Bialik as permanent co-hosts after several guest hosts appeared on the show.

Both Bialik and Jennings were guest hosts after Trebek's death in November 2020.

The duo noted that the show’s 39th season will be in honor of the late Trebek, who built a loyal fanbase while hosting the show for 37 seasons.

"I think for both of us, we feel like we're really ushering in what Alex facilitated so beautifully, which is, again, highlighting contestants and the show that people know and love," Bialik shared. "I think for me and Ken, we do love the purity and the fun 'Jeopardy!' has been and will continue to be."