Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jeopardy
Published

'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings remembers late Alex Trebek in unique way

Late 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek died in 2020 from pancreatic cancer

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
'Who Can Forget' Alex Trebek? Fox Nation honors the late 'Jeopardy' host, relives the hardship of filling his shoes Video

'Who Can Forget' Alex Trebek? Fox Nation honors the late 'Jeopardy' host, relives the hardship of filling his shoes

Fox Nation's 'Who Can Forget 2021?' revisits the year's biggest headlines. To watch the full program, visit foxnation.com and subscribe today.

Ken Jennings is honoring former longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek. 

The current game show host took to Twitter to share a video of a Lego set with a "Jeopardy!" theme. 

Jennings posted a video showcasing the detailed Lego model. 

GEN Z ‘JEOPARDY!' CONTESTANT SHOCKS FANS WITH ‘OBSOLETE’ HOBBY OF COLLECTING DVDS: ‘GONNA GO JUMP OFF A CLIFF’

The video shows an intricate replica of the game show set, from the audience members to the puzzle board, "Jeopardy!" players and, of course, Trebek at the stage podium. 

Ken Jennings is honoring former longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek. 

Ken Jennings is honoring former longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.  (Photo by Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images)

"This Lego model of the @Jeopardy set is one of my favorite artifacts on our stage. Always nice to see Alex still hosting," Jennings wrote.

The plaque on the model shares that the Lego design team was tasked with building a recreation of the "Jeopardy!" set in 2016. 

"This one-of-a-kind Lego Jeopardy! set is constructed of 12,650 bricks, and the entire process took nearly 100 hours to complete."

Fans were quick to comment on Jennings' sweet video.

"We miss Alex but you’ve been doing a great job," one Twitter user wrote.

"It's the Lego Movie spinoff that *should* be made!" another fan suggested.

Other viewers expressed they "Love everything about this."

"That really just brightened my day, that's super cool," while another person said, "That looks incredible!!"

Alex Trebek won an Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host for "Jeopardy!"

Alex Trebek won an Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host for "Jeopardy!" (Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

Alex Trebek was the host of "Jeopardy!" for 37 seasons before he passed away in 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

‘JEOPARDY!’ STAR KEN JENNINGS ON THE BEST ADVICE ALEX TREBEK EVER GAVE HIM

Jennings and Mayim Bialik have taken over hosting duties, and it seems many fans prefer Jennings as the host over Bialik.

Jennings took to Twitter to joke about what he does while Bialik is hosting the current tournament, after one user asked how he spends his time when he's not filming.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have taken over "Jeopardy!" hosting duties.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have taken over "Jeopardy!" hosting duties. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

"I go into one of those freezer cases from the Alien movies when Mayim is hosting, and vice versa," he responded.

Fans took the opportunity to blast Bialik in replies to the tweet.

"That’s where I go when she’s hosting too," one person wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ken Jennings will host "Jeopardy!" until the end of April, then switch with Mayim Bialik.

Ken Jennings will host "Jeopardy!" until the end of April, then switch with Mayim Bialik. (Jeopardy Productions Inc.)

"We do too and eagerly await your return," another fan told him.

"Understood. I go into mourning when Mayim is hosting, so there's that," a Twitter user stated.

A producer for the show previously announced on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast the hosting schedule for the upcoming months.

Mayim Bialik will host "Jeopardy!" throughout summer 2023.

Mayim Bialik will host "Jeopardy!" throughout summer 2023. (ABC/Tyler Golden ABC via Getty Images.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Ken Jennings will be back on March 10 and then he will continue the rest of his syndicated run which will take us through April 28. Then Mayim will take over on May 1 and she’ll take us all the way through the summer."

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending