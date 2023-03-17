'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings remembers late Alex Trebek in unique way

Ken Jennings is honoring former longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.

The current game show host took to Twitter to share a video of a Lego set with a "Jeopardy!" theme.

Jennings posted a video showcasing the detailed Lego model.

The video shows an intricate replica of the game show set, from the audience members to the puzzle board, "Jeopardy!" players and, of course, Trebek at the stage podium.

"This Lego model of the @Jeopardy set is one of my favorite artifacts on our stage. Always nice to see Alex still hosting," Jennings wrote.

The plaque on the model shares that the Lego design team was tasked with building a recreation of the "Jeopardy!" set in 2016.

"This one-of-a-kind Lego Jeopardy! set is constructed of 12,650 bricks, and the entire process took nearly 100 hours to complete."

Fans were quick to comment on Jennings' sweet video.

"We miss Alex but you’ve been doing a great job," one Twitter user wrote.

"It's the Lego Movie spinoff that *should* be made!" another fan suggested.

Other viewers expressed they "Love everything about this."

"That really just brightened my day, that's super cool," while another person said, "That looks incredible!!"

Alex Trebek was the host of "Jeopardy!" for 37 seasons before he passed away in 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

Jennings and Mayim Bialik have taken over hosting duties, and it seems many fans prefer Jennings as the host over Bialik.

Jennings took to Twitter to joke about what he does while Bialik is hosting the current tournament, after one user asked how he spends his time when he's not filming.

"I go into one of those freezer cases from the Alien movies when Mayim is hosting, and vice versa," he responded.

Fans took the opportunity to blast Bialik in replies to the tweet.

"That’s where I go when she’s hosting too," one person wrote.

"We do too and eagerly await your return," another fan told him.

"Understood. I go into mourning when Mayim is hosting, so there's that," a Twitter user stated.

A producer for the show previously announced on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast the hosting schedule for the upcoming months.

"Ken Jennings will be back on March 10 and then he will continue the rest of his syndicated run which will take us through April 28. Then Mayim will take over on May 1 and she’ll take us all the way through the summer."

