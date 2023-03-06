'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings jokes about absence amid Mayim Bialik backlash

Alex Trebek was the host of "Jeopardy!" for 37 seasons before he passed away in 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have taken over hosting duties, and it seems many fans prefer Jennings as the host over Bialik.

Jennings took to Twitter to joke about what he does while Bialik is hosting the current tournament after one user asked how he spends his time when he's not filming.

"I go into one of those freezer cases from the Alien movies when Mayim is hosting, and vice versa," he responded.

Fans took the opportunity to blast Bialik in replies to the tweet.

"That’s where I go when she’s hosting too," one person wrote.

"We do too and eagerly await your return," another fan told him.

"Understood. I go into mourning when Mayim is hosting, so there's that," a particularly catty Twitter user stated.

One person requested, "Um, stop doing that. Not sorry that it is you, a bona fide champion, who I want quizzing people. Not someone who snorts when bad answers occur."

These kinds of remarks are nothing new. For awhile, many "Jeopardy!" fans have been complaining about Bialik and pushing for Jennings to take over the role entirely.

Their main issue with "The Big Bang Theory" actress appears to be the pauses she takes before confirming if a response is correct.

"Jeopardy!" fans recently sounded off on social media when they learned Jennings will have the entire summer off.

"Ken Jennings will be back on March 10 and then he will continue the rest of his syndicated run which will take us through April 28," a producer for the show announced on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast last week."Then Mayim will take over on May 1 and she’ll take us all the way through the summer."

After he leaves again in April, he isn't expected to return until September.

Jennings’ fans went into a spiral on the Twitter account, "Is Ken Jennings Hosting Jeopardy! This Week?"

"Simply begging the Jeopardy team to stop giving Mayim a platform… she just is not an engaging host," one Twitter user wrote.

Another user added, "Jeopardy, stop trying to make Mayim happen. It’s not going to happen."

"So 4/28 through the end of the season we have no Ken? Wow," a disappointed fan said.

Jennings is a record-holder for most consecutive wins and total earnings as a "Jeopardy!" contestant. He was the first person the show asked to guest host in 2020, following the death of Trebek.

