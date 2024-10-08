Expand / Collapse search
Jeopardy

'Jeopardy!' fans can't believe contestants all missed an 'easy' clue

'Jeopardy!' fans flooded social media wondering how all three contestants got the question wrong

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
'Jeopardy!' contestant Erin Buker describes what it was like getting historic low score Video

'Jeopardy!' contestant Erin Buker describes what it was like getting historic low score

Erin Buker, who recently became the "Jeopardy!" contestant with the second lowest winnings in the show’s history, shares insight on what happened.."

"Jeopardy!" fans were stunned when none of the contestants were able to guess the Final Jeopardy clue.

During Monday night's episode, Mark Fitzpatrick, Amanda Prusila and Daniel Gately all guessed incorrectly when trying to solve the Final Jeopardy clue under the category brand names.

At this point in the competition, Fitzpatrick held a substantial lead with $23,000, with Gately in second place with $4,200 and Prusila in third place with $600. 

"In 1886 this brand's bookkeeper came up with its name & flowing script logo, saying, "The two Cs would look well in advertising,"' host Ken Jennings read aloud for the clue.

A photo of Ken Jennings on "Jeopardy!" set

"Jeopardy!" fans are shocked the contestants all got the Final Jeopardy clue wrong. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Gately wagered $0 and guessed Currier, while both Prusila and Fitzpatrick both guessed Coco Chanel, with Prusila wagering $0 and Fitzpatrick wagering $3,400. All three guessed incorrectly, the correct answer being Coca-Cola, leaving Fitzpatrick with $20,000, while the others kept all their money, having wagered $0.

Fans of the show took to social media to share how shocked they were that none of the contestants were able to correctly guess the clue.

"I cannot believe that no one got the Final Jeopardy answer correct. It was so easy. #Jeopardy #MondayThoughts," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Nothing makes you feel smarter than watching 3 contestants on Final Jeopardy get "Coke A Cola" wrong LOL," another wrote.

Ken Jennings standing in front of wall of Jeopardy clues

Contestants weren't able to guess Coca-Cola during a Final Jeopardy question surrounding brand names. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

"Geez, none of the Jeopardy contestants got Final Jeopardy and I said the answer before the commercial break without the actual clue, lol," a third one added.

The show has gone viral in the past. Last month, fans began posting about contestant, David Erb, and his striking resemblance to Academy Award-winning actor, Clint Eastwood.

Erb introduced himself as a puzzle designer from Seattle, Washington, and the show’s current champion.

"David looks like several different people. Clint Eastwood is one of them," a "Jeopardy!" fan wrote on Reddit. 

Clint Eastwood at the AFI Awards in 2020

A recent "Jeopardy!" contestant went viral for his resemblance to actor Clint Eastwood. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

Another shared on X, formerly Twitter, "Is it just me or does David on #Jeopardy remind anyone else of a young Clint Eastwood??"

