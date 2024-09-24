Expand / Collapse search
Jeopardy

'Jeopardy!' fans spot Clint Eastwood look-alike contestant: ‘Alternate timeline’

'Jeopardy!' contestant David Erb was a spitting image of Hollywood actor Clint Eastwood, according to viewers

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
Jeopardy! contestant Erin Buker says competing on game show was overwhelming Video

Jeopardy! contestant Erin Buker says competing on game show was overwhelming

Erin Buker recently earned the second-lowest winnings of any contestant in the history of "Jeopardy!," something she called an "out-of-body experience."

"Jeopardy!" fans did a double take on the game show Monday night. 

The contestant David Erb had a striking resemblance to actor Clint Eastwood. Erb is a puzzle designer from Seattle, Washington, and the show’s current champion.

Fans quickly pointed out Eastwood’s doppelgänger on the beloved game show. 

clint_eastwood

"Jeopardy!" fans compared contestant David Erb to Hollywood actor Clint Eastwood during Monday's night episode. (Getty Images | Jeopardy/ABC)

"David looks like several different people. Clint Eastwood is one of them," a "Jeopardy!" fan wrote on Reddit. 

Another shared on X, formerly Twitter, "Is it just me or does David on #Jeopardy remind anyone else of a young Clint Eastwood??"

Clint Eastwood

Several viewers made the Clint Eastwood observation and said the "Jeopardy!" player had the actor’s "signature squint and everything." (Getty Images)

A "Jeopardy!" fan quipped, "In an alternate timeline, David kept his astrophysics hobby alive while on location in the desert as Clint Eastwood’s stunt double."

Several viewers continued to make the Eastwood observation and added that the "Jeopardy!" player had the actor’s "signature squint and everything."

"No one told me Clint Eastwood was going to be on Jeopardy! tonight."

"Clint Eastwood’s doppelgänger CLEANED UP on Jeopardy tonight," another viewer shared.

Clint Eastwood at the AFI Awards in 2020

"Clint Eastwood’s doppelgänger CLEANED UP on Jeopardy tonight," a viewer shared. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

A "Jeopardy!" fan joked, "No one told me Clint Eastwood was going to be on Jeopardy! tonight."

While game show fans were drawn to Erb’s spitting image of Eastwood, he also proved to be an impressive "Jeopardy!" player. 

After he completed both Daily Doubles in the Double Jeopardy round, Erb earned $30,000.

jeopardy contestant

Contestant David Erb completed both Daily Doubles in the Double Jeopardy round, earning $30,000. (Jeopardy/ABC)

The look-alike celebrity contestant, along with the other players, were stumped during the Final Jeopardy clue. The category was "19th Century Americans."

The prompt read: "Among those who attended his 1864 funeral were Ralph Waldo Emerson, Bronson Alcott & Franklin Pierce."

While Erb guessed Henry Adams and wagered $12,345, his answer was incorrect. 

The correct answer was, "Who is Nathaniel Hawthorne?"

Nonetheless, the "Jeopardy!" contestant still won the episode with $17,655.

"Jeopardy!" fans have recently gone wild for contestants’ appearances.

Father Steve Jakubowski

Father Steve Jakubowski told Fox News Digital that Ken Jennings and the rest of the "Jeopardy!" crew were "very kind" to him. (ABC/Jeopardy!)

Last week, a contestant named Father Steve Jakubowski made his first appearance on the show on the Sept. 19 episode, and the Catholic priest quickly earned himself a number of fans.

"There's a hot priest on Jeopardy rn send help," one person wrote on X.

"Hot priest on jeopardy tonight, a small win I needed," another comment read.

A photo of Father Steve Jakubowski on "Jeopardy!"

Father Steve Jakubowski came in third on Thursday night's episode of "Jeopardy!" (ABC/Jeopardy!)

One viewer joked, "This Jeopardy contestant is a PRIEST? I’m about to convert."

Comments continued pouring in during the episode, and after it finished airing, with several people referring to Jakubowski as "hot priest."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

