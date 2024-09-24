'Jeopardy!' fans spot Clint Eastwood look-alike contestant: ‘Alternate timeline’

"Jeopardy!" fans did a double take on the game show Monday night.

The contestant David Erb had a striking resemblance to actor Clint Eastwood. Erb is a puzzle designer from Seattle, Washington, and the show’s current champion.

Fans quickly pointed out Eastwood’s doppelgänger on the beloved game show.

'JEOPARDY!' FANS GO WILD OVER CONTESTANT DUBBED 'HOT PRIEST'

"David looks like several different people. Clint Eastwood is one of them," a "Jeopardy!" fan wrote on Reddit.

Another shared on X, formerly Twitter, "Is it just me or does David on #Jeopardy remind anyone else of a young Clint Eastwood??"

A "Jeopardy!" fan quipped, "In an alternate timeline, David kept his astrophysics hobby alive while on location in the desert as Clint Eastwood’s stunt double."

Several viewers continued to make the Eastwood observation and added that the "Jeopardy!" player had the actor’s "signature squint and everything."

"No one told me Clint Eastwood was going to be on Jeopardy! tonight."

"Clint Eastwood’s doppelgänger CLEANED UP on Jeopardy tonight," another viewer shared.

"JEOPARDY!" CONTESTANTS CALLED OUT BY FAMOUS COMEDIAN AFTER FAILING TO IDENTIFY HIM DURING CLUE

While game show fans were drawn to Erb’s spitting image of Eastwood, he also proved to be an impressive "Jeopardy!" player.

After he completed both Daily Doubles in the Double Jeopardy round, Erb earned $30,000.

The look-alike celebrity contestant, along with the other players, were stumped during the Final Jeopardy clue. The category was "19th Century Americans."

The prompt read: "Among those who attended his 1864 funeral were Ralph Waldo Emerson, Bronson Alcott & Franklin Pierce."

While Erb guessed Henry Adams and wagered $12,345, his answer was incorrect.

The correct answer was, "Who is Nathaniel Hawthorne?"



Nonetheless, the "Jeopardy!" contestant still won the episode with $17,655.

"Jeopardy!" fans have recently gone wild for contestants’ appearances.

Last week, a contestant named Father Steve Jakubowski made his first appearance on the show on the Sept. 19 episode, and the Catholic priest quickly earned himself a number of fans.

"There's a hot priest on Jeopardy rn send help," one person wrote on X.

"Hot priest on jeopardy tonight, a small win I needed," another comment read.

One viewer joked, "This Jeopardy contestant is a PRIEST? I’m about to convert."



Comments continued pouring in during the episode, and after it finished airing, with several people referring to Jakubowski as "hot priest."