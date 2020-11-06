'Jeopardy' contestant makes tear-jerking revelation to Alex Trebek; viewers react with joy

One "Jeopardy" contestant from Thursday night's episode tearfully thanked host Alex Trebek for inspiring him years ago.

Burt Thakur, who came out as the champion Thursday night with a $20,400 win, made a touching revelation to the longtime television host when Trebek asked him if he had any loved ones cheering him on back at home.

"You know, here's a true story, man. I grew up, I learned English because of you," Thakur told Trebek. "And so, my grandfather, who raised me -- I'm gonna get tears right now -- I used to sit on his lap and watch you everyday so it's a pretty special moment for me, man."

Thakur wiped tears from his eyes as he recalled the memory. He concluded, "Thank you very much."

'JEOPARDY!' CONCLUDES WITH ONLY 1 CONTESTANT, A RARITY FOR THE SHOW

The moment was shared on the official "Jeopardy" Twitter account with a tweet that reads, "Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt!"

Thakur responded in a tweet of his own, writing, "I am incredibly grateful to have competed. Thank you @Jeopardy."

Thakur's revelation prompted a massive reaction from viewers at home, who took to Twitter to share their delight with Thakur's win and thanked him for melting their hearts.

'JEOPARDY!' CHAMP KEN JENNINGS TEASES CHANGES FOR SHOW'S RETURN, NOTES ALEX TREBEK'S HEALTH IS NO. 1 PRIORITY

"I'm crying. This man made me miss my grandfather even more. Jeopardy is my favorite show because it is part of my best memories with my grandfather. Burt, you speak for so many people," one person wrote.

"Can Burt from @Jeopardy tonight be my best friend? Can we share a pork roll aka a Philly cheesesteak? #NationalTreasure," another viewer said.

‘JEOPARDY!’ HOST ALEX TREBEK'S WIFE REVEALS MOMENT SHE KNEW SOMETHING WAS 'OFF' BEFORE HIS CANCER DIAGNOSIS

"Burt, you made my eyes sweat," another reacted.

Another referenced the winner in a tweet, writing, "I’m crying too, Burt."

"Burt seems like a guy I would hang out with. #Jeopardy," another added.

One viewer made a joke in reference to the 2020 election, which has caused widespread anxiety among Americans as votes continue to be counted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Burt on Jeopardy is the only winner we got today and frankly, #Burt2020 #lovethisguy!"

Amid the dozens of tweets in support of Thakur, the contestant himself was active on Twitter and responded to several. One in particular came from a woman who wrote she would "die" for him, to which the winner responded, "Please don't, you are so wonderful being alive and I hope your light spreads to everyone around you thank you for watching and rooting for me (Burt from Jeopardy)."