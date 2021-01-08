Alex Trebek’s final 'Jeopardy!' episode airs

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

"Jeopardy!" aired its final episode featuring its iconic host Alex Trebek.

Trebek, who passed away at 80-years-old back in November after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, made his final appearance on the long-running game show on Friday. The episode was taped back in October.

The three contestants in Trebek's final show were New York educator Jim Gilligan, Illinois software engineering manager Cliff Chang, and Yoshie Hill, the two-day returning champion from California who had won a collective $24,800.

However, it was only Hill and Gilligan who faced off in Final Jeopardy! and Chang landed in the red during Double Jeopardy!

In Trebek's final Final Jeopardy!, which the subject was "Women & Science," he read the clue, "Dr. Margaret Todd gave science this word for different forms of one basic substance; it's from the Greek for 'equal' & 'place.'"

While both Hill and Gilligan correctly answered "What is an isotope," Gilligan became the new champion, winning $24,401.

Trekek's final show concluded with a touching montage of some of his greatest "Jeopardy!" moments over the course of 36 years to the song "Once Before I Go" from the 2003 Broadway musical "The Boy From Oz."

"So long," Trebek told viewers before being seen walking away.

A graphic then read: "Dedicated to Alex Trebek, Forever in our Hearts, Always our Inspiration."

Trebek announced in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and continued to update fans on his condition as he underwent treatment. He vowed to continue hosting and doing the job that he loves for as long as humanly possible.

The Canadian-born TV star hosted the popular game show since 1984, presiding over more than 8,000 episodes.

Trebek is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky.

Several names have been floated to replace Trebek, including all-star "Jeopardy!" contestant Ken Jennings. Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Times reported that Katie Couric would fill in as one of potentially several guest hosts until a permanent replacement is announced.

