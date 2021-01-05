Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to Alex Trebek after cameo on one of his final 'Jeopardy!' episodes

Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to Alex Trebek after appearing on one of the last games of "Jeopardy!" he hosted.

Trebek died in November at age 80 following a lengthy and very public battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. However, he pre-taped several shows prior to his death that are airing this week.

On Monday’s episode of the popular game show, Reynolds appeared for a brief cameo to ask a question about his film "Free Guy."

"I'm Ryan Reynolds. In my 2020 movie, Free Guy, I play a bank teller who comes to realize that he's really a NPC, short for this kind of character," Reynolds said during his video cameo on the show.

"Jeopardy!" contestant Brayden Smith buzzed in with the correct answer "what is a non-player character."

After the broadcast, Reynolds took to Twitter to once again honor his fellow Canadian celebrity and note how "heartbreaking" it is to have shared the screen with him for the last time.

"It’s an honor (and a little heartbreaking) to be with #AlexTrebek one last time on @Jeopardy," the "Deadpool" star said, adding a Canadian flag emoji.

"Free Guy" holds a special significance for Reynolds’ relationship with Trebek given that the host agreed to film a cameo in the movie prior to his death.

When news broke that Trebek had passed, Reynolds was among the first to take to Twitter to share his thoughts on the TV legend.

"Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film ‘Free Guy’ last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny," the actor wrote at the time. "In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will."

Trebek’s last week of shows were originally scheduled to air on Christmas week; two categories of clues on Monday were "December 21" and "Christmas on Broadway." But to give Trebek's final week wider exposure, "Jeopardy!" put them off until this week.

A successor hasn't been named. Longtime "Jeopardy!' champion Ken Jennings will be the first of a planned series of guest hosts on episodes that begin appearing next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.