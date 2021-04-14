'Jeopardy!' guest host Aaron Rodgers' hilarious reaction to failed Green Bay Packers clue

Aaron Rodgers learned the hard way that not even "Jeopardy!" contestants know as much about his NFL team, the Green Bay Packers, as he does.

The NFL quarterback has been guest-hosting the popular game show all week as it continues to hunt for a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek, who died in November after a lengthy battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The football player was hit with a sobering moment about what the contestants knew, or rather didn’t know, about his team early on in the night. The second clue of the game was a $400 one from the category "Title Waves."

In a video from the game posted to Twitter, the prompt reads: "In the 1960s these midwesterners earned 5 NFL Championship trophies."

After Rodgers finished reading, he was stunned when none of the three contestants even buzzed in to venture a guess.

"Green Bay Packers!" an exasperated Rodgers replied with his arms spread after the time had run out.

From there, he read a follow-up clue for $600 about another sports team and joked "oh, you know that one," when a constant immediately got it correct.

Viewers at home were quick to take to Twitter to note how amused they were by the moment, with some even praising Rodgers’ performance as the host and likening it to that of Trebek.

"I love @AaronRodgers12 as the host, he has the same snark level as Alex!" one person wrote.

"Green Bay Packers!! Come on contestants! This is the most fun I have had watching Jeopardy! Aaron come back soon!" another wrote.

"Listen, as far as I'm concerned, Aaron Rodgers can do whatever the hell he wants. And I don't even like the Packers. That's how much I like Aaron Rodgers," a third noted.

Unfortunately, Rodgers' time behind the podium will come to an end on Friday when his guest-hosting stint is finished. However, the football player recently hinted that he would not turn down the role if it were offered to him permanently.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio show "The Pat McAfee Show," the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about his ever-growing hair and beard. Like many, Rodgers has been growing his hair out during the coronavirus quarantine as many barber shops are closed down.

"I decided to kinda clean that up a little bit. There was conversation. I think there was a lot of people that wanted me to kind of shave to the skin… I don’t do that a whole lot, but if that was a prereq to get the full time gig, no problem with it at all, no problem with it at all," he said.

When the host asked if that statement was the start of his campaign to take over for Trebek for good, Rodgers doubled down on his stance.

"I would love to be the host of ‘Jeopardy!,’ yes," he said.

So far, the popular game show has not announced any plans to install a permanent host, opting instead to keep bringing on celebrity guests. However, fans recently petitioned for "Reading Rainbow" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" actor Levar Burton to take on the job.