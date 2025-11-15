Comedian Jeff Dye joins Hollywood exodus, says LA fires were 'quite a wake-up call'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Jeff Dye is joining the growing wave of entertainers leaving Los Angeles behind.

During a Nov. 2 appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," the 42-year-old "Modern Family" alum revealed that he was buying a house in Texas after becoming deeply concerned by the direction that California was taking under the leadership of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"I’m kind of in this kind of LA thing, and I could be guilty of being a victim of what I’m absorbing in my algorithm. But Gavin Newsom scares the s--- out of me and I don’t want to be a part of it," Dye said.

Dye also noted that he was alarmed by the state and city governments' response to the fires that devastated parts of LA in January.

"Those fires were quite a wake-up call," he said. "Even if you know, whatever you believe about the fires, the way it was dealt with was pretty scary."

"It was not competent, that’s for sure," Rogan agreed.

"Even the aftermath," Dye added.

The LA fires scorched over 55,000 acres, destroyed more than 16,000 structures, and caused at least 29 deaths. The two largest fires were the Palisades Fire, which burned 6,837 structures and killed 12 people, and the Eaton Fire, which decimated 9,414 structures and claimed 18 lives.

Both Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass faced immediate backlash over the management of the fires. Critics alleged that despite recurring wildfire risk, authorities had not done enough in advance to mitigate the danger. Among the issues raised were water supply problems and firefighting resources being stretched or compromised.

Many residents and some local officials have expressed frustration with the slow recovery in the wake of the fires, citing bureaucratic challenges, significant delays with permitting, insurance disputes, and infrastructure concerns.

During Dye's appearance on the podcast, the comedian and Rogan also slammed celebrities who declared that they would leave the United States if President Donald Trump was re-elected.

"They go, 'I’m going to move.' They make those kind of threats," Dye said.

"Some people do move," Rogan pointed out.

"Yeah, some people do," Dye agreed. "I respect Rosie [O'Donnell] and Ellen [DeGeneres] for that."

In March, O'Donnell said she had fled the country with her child Clay on Jan. 15, five days before President Trump’s inauguration.

At the time, the former "The View" host said she was living in Ireland and was in the process of applying for Irish citizenship.

"It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say," O'Donnell said in a video on TikTok. "And the people have been so loving, so kind and so welcoming. And I’m very grateful."

"Although I was someone who never thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child," she explained.

"You know, I'm happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country, and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back," O'Donnell said in the clip.

In November 2024, DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi relocated from Montecito, California, to the Cotswolds region in England.

During her first U.K. appearance since relocating, DeGeneres said that the move was initially meant to be a part-time getaway but became permanent after Trump's reelection.

"We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in'," DeGeneres said per the BBC . "And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here'."

While speaking with Rogan, Dye said that it was "dumb that they left because now they just can’t vote."

"But at least they left," he added. "Hundreds of celebrities said they would leave and didn’t."