Jenny McCarthy reveals how some in Hollywood are 'very supportive' of 'Make America Healthy Again' movement

Television host Jenny McCarthy revealed there's secretly "more conservatives than you would know" supporting Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" movement in Hollywood.

The "Masked Singer" judge was asked on Alex Clark's podcast last week what the sentiment is in Hollywood regarding Kennedy's health initiative, which McCarthy has previously endorsed.

Despite Hollywood celebrities often attacking members of the Trump administration, McCarthy said many are "secretly very supportive" of the HHS secretary's initiative.

"I've been mentoring mothers online who DM me still, but also celebrities that have called me and said, 'I don't want to come out. I don't want people to know I have a child on the spectrum. I don't want people to know my schedule. Can you help me?'" McCarthy said.

"And I honor that because they saw what happened to me. They don't want — who in their right mind after everything that I've kind of [been through] would be like, 'You know, I want to be that next person that gets bullied for so many years'? So, there's more conservatives than you would know hiding out in Hollywood."

The Make America Healthy Again Commission, led by Kennedy, was "tasked with investigating and addressing the root causes of America’s escalating health crisis, with an initial focus on childhood chronic diseases," according to the White House in February.

The commission has largely blamed a variety of factors for rising childhood chronic diseases, such as added chemicals in foods and prescribing pharmaceuticals to children.

McCarthy said she now leans more conservative despite publicly identifying as an independent for years, though she added she could "lean both ways." She said she was mostly inspired by the more conservative values regarding God and less government.

"I noticed that, like I said, there's more questioning authority, less government control, closer to God. It just lined up," McCarthy said.

"I’ve always been a follower of Christ, but when he passed, I completely surrendered," McCarthy said. "I am so devoted. I mean, I started Bible study immediately."