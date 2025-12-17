Expand / Collapse search
Jenny McCarthy reveals how some in Hollywood are 'very supportive' of 'Make America Healthy Again' movement

The former Playboy Playmate said she now identifies more as a conservative than an independent

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Jenny McCarthy says Hollywood celebrities secretly support MAHA movement Video

Jenny McCarthy says Hollywood celebrities secretly support MAHA movement

Television host Jenny McCarthy told Alex Clark that many Hollywood celebrities are secretly supporting conservative initiatives like ‘Make America Healthy Again.'

Television host Jenny McCarthy revealed there's secretly "more conservatives than you would know" supporting Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" movement in Hollywood.

The "Masked Singer" judge was asked on Alex Clark's podcast last week what the sentiment is in Hollywood regarding Kennedy's health initiative, which McCarthy has previously endorsed.

Despite Hollywood celebrities often attacking members of the Trump administration, McCarthy said many are "secretly very supportive" of the HHS secretary's initiative.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures with his hand while speaking

Jenny McCarthy says she's had several celebrities ask her questions regarding Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again commission. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

"I've been mentoring mothers online who DM me still, but also celebrities that have called me and said, 'I don't want to come out. I don't want people to know I have a child on the spectrum. I don't want people to know my schedule. Can you help me?'" McCarthy said.

"And I honor that because they saw what happened to me. They don't want — who in their right mind after everything that I've kind of [been through] would be like, 'You know, I want to be that next person that gets bullied for so many years'? So, there's more conservatives than you would know hiding out in Hollywood."

The Make America Healthy Again Commission, led by Kennedy, was "tasked with investigating and addressing the root causes of America’s escalating health crisis, with an initial focus on childhood chronic diseases," according to the White House in February.

Make America Healthy Again hat

The Make America Healthy Again commission studied the root causes of chronic childhood diseases. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The commission has largely blamed a variety of factors for rising childhood chronic diseases, such as added chemicals in foods and prescribing pharmaceuticals to children.

McCarthy said she now leans more conservative despite publicly identifying as an independent for years, though she added she could "lean both ways." She said she was mostly inspired by the more conservative values regarding God and less government.

"I noticed that, like I said, there's more questioning authority, less government control, closer to God. It just lined up," McCarthy said.

Jenny McCarthy on Alex Clark podcast crying

Jenny McCarthy grew emotional describing the impact Charlie Kirk's assassination had on her. (Screenshot/Culture Apothecary podcast)

Elsewhere in the interview, McCarthy described how Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's assassination brought her closer to God.

"I’ve always been a follower of Christ, but when he passed, I completely surrendered," McCarthy said. "I am so devoted. I mean, I started Bible study immediately."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

