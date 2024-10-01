Jenny McCarthy, Donnie Wahlberg reveal secret 'reboot' to 10-year marriage

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg get "made fun of" for renewing their vows yearly, but it allows the couple to "reboot" their marriage.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, McCarthy, who is a judge on FOX's "The Masked Singer," said her husband was the one to bring the special tradition to their marriage.

"I decided the first year to do it as a surprise, and I thought it would be fun and good and something she wouldn't expect," Wahlberg said. "When we did it, it was so powerful and so emotional for us that then I decided we should do it every year. The thing was, I didn't always let her know about it, so I spent nine years surprising her."

However, for the couple's 10th wedding anniversary in August, they were both in on it.

"We did it at the place we were married. We renewed our vows with our minister," McCarthy said.

"In the same room, in the same spot," Wahlberg chimed in.

"It really is like a reboot. Like we shut down our phone to reboot it. We upgrade our phone. This, to me, our renewals feel like an upgrade every time we do it." — Jenny McCarthy

"I think it's so important now that we've done it because people do like to make fun of us for doing it," McCarthy said. "Because how often, after being married a long time, do you actually stop and stare in each other's eyes and listen to the commitment and say the words again."

"It really is like a reboot. Like we shut down our phone to reboot it. We upgrade our phone. This, to me, our renewals feel like an upgrade every time we do it," she continued.

"To be able to do it again with what we know now and 10 years under our belt, and to just be in that space of honesty and vulnerability with each other, it's really a profound thing to do," Wahlberg noted. "It's funny. Like, yeah, people all have different opinions about renewing vows. I would say for us, it's a magical thing, and it's been wonderful to do it. If it's not for everyone, it's not for everyone, but I would recommend trying it to anyone."

Even though the Wahlbergs just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in August, the happy couple recently faced divorce rumors.

During the joint interview with Fox News Digital, McCarthy explained that close friends and family were the ones to bring the divorce rumors to her attention.

"There was a rumor going around not that long ago that we were getting divorced, and I had relatives texting me and good friends, like, 'Tell me it's not true.' And I'm like, ‘What?’" McCarthy began. "Then it really got rampant, you know, like, my God. I said, ‘Donnie, should we address it?’ And he's like, 'No, we're so solid, and we're so in love and rumors are rumors."

"People just have to look at us and know that that will never happen. It's like 'till death do us part, absolutely, in this marriage. I always tell him, I'm going to force you to have a billion-year contract because I love you so much. So, after this life, you got me a billion more times, buddy," she continued.

Last week, McCarthy revealed to People that her wedding dress was ruined on her wedding day because she and Wahlberg "got busy" in the garden after exchanging their vows.

Her dress was covered in grass stains before the couple celebrated their reception.

"There was no salvaging it," McCarthy told the outlet. "And I know that was TMI, but you know what? I don't care. It was romantic and wonderful and at least I didn't have to do it at the end of the night when I was tired."

Fast-forward 10 years later, McCarthy is OK with the fact that she wasn't able to wear her wedding dress during her vow renewal ceremony because of "the story behind it."

"So many married couples get too tired to consummate the marriage afterwards, but we did it during the wedding," McCarthy told Fox News Digital.

"Yeah, before the wedding photos in fact," Walberg added.

The new season of "The Masked Singer" debuted on Sept. 25 and McCarthy returned to the judge's panel.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, McCarthy, who is also the founder of Formless Beauty, explained she's most excited for fans to see the Barbie episode this season.

"The way that we incorporate the Barbie-themed episode, it's Oscar-worthy, even though we're not in film," she said. "So don't miss, well, obviously all the episodes, but Barbie is next level."

McCarthy explained that she goes into every episode of "The Masked Singer" like it's the "Superbowl."

"I'm like a very competitive person, and I'm so competitive that the judges actually go, you know, this isn't necessarily that serious. I'm like, ‘Listen, bozos, you guys are going to win real awards and you have won real awards. This is my opportunity to win anything,’" she said.

As for the celebrity that shocked her the most on "The Masked Singer," that would be her husband.

"The one celebrity reveal that surprised me the most was Donnie Wahlberg. I still can't believe to this day that I didn't guess my husband, and a lot of people come up to us and say, 'Did you really know it wasn't him?' I really did not know it was him," McCarthy told Fox News Digital.

"Because first of all, we're very honest with each other. We never lie. So, when he said he was in New York on set of ‘Blue Bloods,’ he was on a set when I was FaceTiming him, but on the set next door," she continued.

"With my tie and suit on from ‘Blue Bloods,’" Wahlberg added.

"So, he was really tricking me. I like to watch back that reveal because my face is like, you see my face go from, ‘Oh who is it?’ to utter shock," she said. "Like my mouth hangs open, and then I literally fall back on to the ground because I'm like, 'I'm never going to live this down' because all of his fans, the moment he started singing, all knew it was him… except for his wife."

Wahlberg appeared on the FOX show dressed as a rooster and performed "Return of the Mack" during season five.

"The Masked Singer" has proven to be a family affair for McCarthy. Her son, Evan Asher, works on the show as audience check-in and warm-up. Evan, 22, who she shares with ex Josh Asher, also has a YouTube Channel called @Gaming_USA.

All new episodes of "The Masked Singer" air Wednesdays on FOX and the next day on Hulu.

"It's Footloose Night" on an all-new The Masked Singer tonight on FOX.