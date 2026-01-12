Jenny Lewis ‘married’ her dog to mark 50th birthday, wears wedding gown with veil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rilo Kiley singer Jenny Lewis "married" her dog to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Over the weekend, Lewis took to social media and shared Polaroid photos of herself in a wedding gown, veil and a bouquet next to her cockapoo, Bobby Rhubarb.

"i married my dog for my 50th birthday… BLESS!" Lewis captioned the images she uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter.

One of the Polaroid images showed two rainbow-striped cakes. One read, "JL50!" and the other said, "For BETTER or for WORSE I do!"

According to the Independent, Lewis invited close friends and family to the wedding. The outlet reported that her Postal Service bandmate Ben Gibbard attended the ceremony and sang "Such Great Heights" with Lewis.

Lewis's friends, Morgan Nagler, Dave Scher, and Alex Greenwald were also reportedly in attendance.

In 2023, Lewis opened up to Rolling Stone about her adoption story with Bobby Rhubarb.

"I was in a really rough spot," she said, explaining she adopted him in her 40s.

"I'd been isolated for over a year, quarantining totally on my own, and I had to find things to get me out of the house. The truck provided that," Lewis said, referencing her 2021 song, "Puppy and a Truck."

"I don't have any kids, but this dog opened me up in so many ways — being responsible for a soul and caring for something outside of yourself. It's been a really important lesson for me," Lewis continued. "Kind of obvious, I guess, but I had no idea. I had fantasies of owning a white wolf. Instead, I ended up with a cockapoo."

