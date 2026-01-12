Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Jenny Lewis ‘married’ her dog to mark 50th birthday, wears wedding gown with veil

The musician shared Polaroid photos of herself in a wedding gown and veil next to her cockapoo on social media

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Rilo Kiley singer Jenny Lewis "married" her dog to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Over the weekend, Lewis took to social media and shared Polaroid photos of herself in a wedding gown, veil and a bouquet next to her cockapoo, Bobby Rhubarb.

"i married my dog for my 50th birthday… BLESS!" Lewis captioned the images she uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jenny Lewis on stage

Singer Jenny Lewis married her dog for her 50th birthday. (Getty Images)

One of the Polaroid images showed two rainbow-striped cakes. One read, "JL50!" and the other said, "For BETTER or for WORSE I do!"

According to the Independent, Lewis invited close friends and family to the wedding. The outlet reported that her Postal Service bandmate Ben Gibbard attended the ceremony and sang "Such Great Heights" with Lewis.

Lewis's friends, Morgan Nagler, Dave Scher, and Alex Greenwald were also reportedly in attendance.

Rilo Kiley band

Rilo Kiley consists of members: Pierre de Reeder, Jenny Lewis, Blake Sennet, Jason Boesel. (Wendy Redfern/Redferns)

In 2023, Lewis opened up to Rolling Stone about her adoption story with Bobby Rhubarb.

"I was in a really rough spot," she said, explaining she adopted him in her 40s.

"I'd been isolated for over a year, quarantining totally on my own, and I had to find things to get me out of the house. The truck provided that," Lewis said, referencing her 2021 song, "Puppy and a Truck."

Jenny Lewis in glasses

Jenny Lewis performed during BottleRock Napa Valley 2019. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

"I don't have any kids, but this dog opened me up in so many ways — being responsible for a soul and caring for something outside of yourself. It's been a really important lesson for me," Lewis continued. "Kind of obvious, I guess, but I had no idea. I had fantasies of owning a white wolf. Instead, I ended up with a cockapoo."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

