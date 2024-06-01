Jennifer Love Hewitt explains why watching 'pimple popping videos' helps her prepare for emotional scenes

Jennifer Love Hewitt shared the bizarre method that she uses while preparing to film dramatic scenes in her film and television projects.

During a recent interview with E! News, the 45-year-old actress explained that watching a unique type of internet content helps draw out her emotions.

"I like to watch pimple popping videos," the "9-1-1" star said.

She continued, "Because it's really enjoyable A, and B, it doesn't mess with my headspace. It doesn't take me out of the drama headspace and into a happier headspace."

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT RECALLS PAST 'GROSS' COMMENTS ABOUT HER BODY, SAYS BRITNEY SPEARS DOC 'HURT MY HEAD'

Prior to filming sad scenes, Hewitt told the outlet that she avoids looking at photos of her three children since seeing them brings out the opposite reaction in her.

"I find it hard to look at pictures of my kids while I'm doing crying scenes because then I get really happy," she said. "So, I tend to watch pimple popping videos."

The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" actress shares daughter Autumn, 10, and sons Atticus, 8, and Aidan, 2, with her husband Brian Hallisay.

Hewitt also shared other techniques that have helped her act out emotional scenes.

"I listen to a lot of music to kind of get in the mood," she said, "And then I just try to keep it light for myself in between."

The Texas native shared that coming home to Autumn, Atticus and Aidan helps her shake off any negative emotions that she channeled while filming more dramatic fare.

"Honestly, the drama stuff has gotten easier for me since having kids," Hewitt said. "Because I have such a better balance now of going to work and kind of being dramatic and doing all that and then the second that I walk in the door, it's like you just have to be silly."

"So, it lightens my mood up right away," she said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Hewitt joined the cast of the Fox police procedural "9-1-1" in 2018 after taking a three-year hiatus from acting to focus on being a mom.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a 2019 interview with E News!, Hewitt, who has been acting since she was 10, said, "I've gotten to be a professional my whole life. And now I've been a stay-at-home mom. And they both are equally as rewarding and beautiful and crazy and fun."

"I have had the best time," she added. "And yeah, I loved it."