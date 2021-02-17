Jennifer Love Hewitt talks Betty White friendship, recalls ‘super drunk’ night out with star: ‘She’s the best’

Jennifer Love Hewitt is telling all about her drunken night out with Betty White.

Appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 41-year-old actress opened up about her friendship with "Golden Girls" icon Betty White — jokingly revealing she thought she was "going to kill the national treasure Betty White" during their drunken stupor.

"One of the only times that I’ve been like super drunk was with Betty in public and she veered off into a bush and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I am going to kill the national treasure Betty White,’" Hewitt jokingly recalled. "[…] Then she loves to end her nights with you by eating gummy bears."

"She’s everything you want her to be and more," Hewitt added. "She’s the best and I just love her to pieces."

Before diving into the story, Hewitt offered some insight into her friendship with the Hollywood legend and revealed some of White’s favorite foods and activities.

"Pizza and vodka are her favorites," the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" actress revealed. "She also loves hot dogs and she cheats at Scrabble horribly, but she’s Betty White so you just let her win."

The friends previously starred in the 2011 Hallmark film, "The Lost Valentine."

White celebrated her 99th birthday in January. The Emmy winner’s longtime friend and agent, Jeff Witjas, revealed to Fox News at the time what White had intended to do for her final birthday in the double digits.

"Betty had planned to run a couple miles for her birthday but COVID has canceled this so she will remain safe in her home doing various activities," Witjas joked.

He went on to note that she "loves her fans" and never takes anything from them for granted. When the time did come for White to blow out the candles, however, her rep explained that her wish was quite simple: "That she remain as healthy as she is today for at least another year," Witjas told Fox News.

White, herself, also had a fun response to The Associated Press when asked for her thoughts on the big day. "Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!" she told the outlet in an email.

