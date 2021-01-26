Jennifer Lopez shuts down Botox claims again: 'Don’t call me a liar'

Jennifer Lopez once again set the record straight about getting Botox and other fillers in the face.

The 51-year-old singer/actress/producer doubled down in a People magazine interview and affirmed she's never had any injectables or surgery on her face.

"I don’t judge anybody. If you want to do Botox and injectables, that’s fine! But I don’t want people lying on me and saying, ‘Oh, she’s trying to make believe that this stuff works,'" Lopez said in reference to her new beauty line, JLo Beauty.

"No, I’m telling you what I do that works! Please don’t call me a liar. I don’t have to lie about things. I’ve been pretty honest about my whole life," she added.

Lopez recently corrected a fan on social media who alleged that the "Hustlers" star was lying.

She replied back in the comments section, "LOL that’s just my face!!! For the 500 millionth time…I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!!"

Lopez explained further why she addressed the rumor head-on. She reasoned, "If I had, I would say, ‘Yeah, you’re right,’ but I don’t want people going, ‘Stop lying, you’re doing this, you’re doing that,’ when that’s just not true."

"I just felt it had to be set straight, but in a loving way. And one of my big beauty secrets is that I try to be kind to others and lift up other women. I think that that is important for us to do for each other instead of trying to tear people down," the Super Bowl performer added.

Lopez previously has said that using olive oil and sunscreen every day had kept her skin youthful.

The entertainer previously admitted she struggled with body confidence in the past.

She told U.K. magazine DARE, "It's hard to avoid comparing yourself to others, and I’ve definitely been guilty of it myself. "I remember thinking I wasn’t thin enough because I had curves."

Lopez realized, "Feeling beautiful is an attitude, and we should all look for the beautiful things we love about ourselves, regardless of how our bodies compare to someone else."