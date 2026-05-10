Jessica Alba stuns in red corset and lace mini dress as she celebrates her 45th birthday

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Jessica Alba celebrated her 45th birthday in style.

The actress posted a carousel of images to Instagram commemorating her birthday festivities with her friends and boyfriend Danny Ramirez.

Alba wowed in a red corset with classic blue jeans, showcasing her flat midriff.

The 'Dark Angel' star also dazzled in a lace mini dress for a night out to celebrate her birthday.

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The mom of three captioned the photos: "The best weekend celebrating with the best people — so much love."

Alba posed on a balcony in a strapless crimson top, paired with her low-riding denim bottoms.

She wore her long brunette locks loose around her in waves with her Fendi handbag slung on one shoulder.

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In the next slide, Alba was seen blowing out her birthday cake candles as she smiled ear to ear.

Another image showed her hugging her pal.

One slide featured Alba as she was in her glam chair before getting ready for her party.

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She posted a group shot with Ramirez and her pals, as well as images from inside the venue, and snaps of their dinner.

The actress shared a video of their night — from the start showing her in a thigh-grazing black lace dress – to the cake at dinner.

The frock had spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline.

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The beauty finished off her look with a Chanel handbag and delicate necklaces.

One image showed Alba enjoying a more casual meal with her pal while wearing an LA baseball cap.

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The last slide featured the star wearing a face mask, seemingly during her prep for getting ready for the night.

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Jessica Alba turned 45 on April 28, six weeks after her divorce from Cash Warren was finalized after 16 years of marriage.

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The star and her now ex-husband separated in December 2024, and filed for divorce in February 2025.

Alba's life after her divorce from Warren includes family getaways with their three children and vacations with Ramirez.

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The Hollywood star enjoyed her birthday week spending time with family, friends and Ramirez, as well as enjoying a relaxing spa visit. Alba shared a topless picture of herself in a mirror selfie during a massage.