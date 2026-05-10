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Birthday

Jessica Alba stuns in red corset and lace mini dress as she celebrates her 45th birthday

The actress also shared a topless mirror selfie from a spa visit during her birthday week celebrations

By Sarah Sotoodeh Fox News
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Jessica Alba celebrated her 45th birthday in style.

The actress posted a carousel of images to Instagram commemorating her birthday festivities with her friends and boyfriend Danny Ramirez.

Alba wowed in a red corset with classic blue jeans, showcasing her flat midriff.

The 'Dark Angel' star also dazzled in a lace mini dress for a night out to celebrate her birthday.

KATY PERRY AND JESSICA ALBA TURN UP THE HEAT WITH SKIN-BARING LOOKS: PHOTOS

Jessica Alba standing at the Airbnb 2025 Summer Release event in Los Angeles

Jessica Alba celebrated her 45th birthday with pals and boyfriend Danny Ramirez. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Airbnb)

The mom of three captioned the photos: "The best weekend celebrating with the best people — so much love."

Alba posed on a balcony in a strapless crimson top, paired with her low-riding denim bottoms.

She wore her long brunette locks loose around her in waves with her Fendi handbag slung on one shoulder.

Jessica Alba posing in a red top and jeans.

Jessica Alba at her birthday celebration. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

GISELE BÜNDCHEN SHARES RARE GLIMPSE OF NEW BABY BOY DURING INTIMATE BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

In the next slide, Alba was seen blowing out her birthday cake candles as she smiled ear to ear.

Another image showed her hugging her pal.

One slide featured Alba as she was in her glam chair before getting ready for her party.

Jessica Alba looking at her birthday cake.

Jessica Alba about to blow out her birthday cake candles. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

JESSICA ALBA SAYS HER HEART IS 'FULLER' AFTER LOVED-UP MEXICO CITY ADVENTURE WITH BOYFRIEND DANNY RAMIREZ

She posted a group shot with Ramirez and her pals, as well as images from inside the venue, and snaps of their dinner.

The actress shared a video of their night — from the start showing her in a thigh-grazing black lace dress – to the cake at dinner.

The frock had spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline.

Jessica Alba with her friends and boyfriend Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba posing with her boyfriend Danny Ramirez and her friends during her birthday weekend festivities. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

JESSICA ALBA STUNS IN REVEALING BIKINI SNAPS FROM LUXURY FAMILY GETAWAY

The beauty finished off her look with a Chanel handbag and delicate necklaces.

One image showed Alba enjoying a more casual meal with her pal while wearing an LA baseball cap.

Jessica Alba about to get glammed up.

Jessica Alba getting ready for her birthday fun. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

Jessica Alba posing with her pals

Jessica Alba with her friends. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

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The last slide featured the star wearing a face mask, seemingly during her prep for getting ready for the night.

Jessica Alba smiling in a lace look.

Jessica Alba in a lace dress. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

JESSICA ALBA, CASH WARREN FILE FOR DIVORCE AFTER 16 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Jessica Alba turned 45 on April 28, six weeks after her divorce from Cash Warren was finalized after 16 years of marriage.

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The star and her now ex-husband separated in December 2024, and filed for divorce in February 2025.

Alba's life after her divorce from Warren includes family getaways with their three children and vacations with Ramirez.

Jessica Alba taking a selfie showing her upper body without clothing

Jessica Alba takes a topless selfie showing her upper body. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez smiling together

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez smile together in a photo shared on Instagram. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

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The Hollywood star enjoyed her birthday week spending time with family, friends and Ramirez, as well as enjoying a relaxing spa visit. Alba shared a topless picture of herself in a mirror selfie during a massage.

Sarah Sotoodeh is an associate entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

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