Former Prince Andrew ‘shaken’ by masked man threat, but more security would spark ‘public backlash’: expert

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The former Prince Andrew was left "shaken" after being accosted by a masked man near his home in Norfolk on Wednesday.

According to Norfolk Police, officers arrived on the scene after receiving reports that "a man was behaving in an intimidating manner in the village," and later arrested the man on "suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon."

"Alex Jenkinson, aged 39 and of Stowmarket, Suffolk has since been charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to harass someone or cause alarm or distress and failing to provide a specimen of blood in custody," officials told Fox News Digital.

Jenkinson is accused of approaching Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor while wearing a mask and shouting abuse at the former prince while he was walking his dogs near his home in the area. He ultimately pleaded not guilty to the charges while in court on May 8.

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British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the "recent scary masked man confrontation has left him shaken and worried for his safety," and has reopened the discussion surrounding Andrew's security.

"There are rumours he wants his old security back, although he was unscathed," she said. "His private protection officer dealt with the confrontation and aftermath. The King is understood to be funding Andrews ‘exile’ at Marsh Farm, including former royal protection cops. They are not armed. Allegedly some stay in a cabin in the back garden."

In addition to those safety measures, Chard explained there are also "fences, CCTV, and a security gate installed" at his property to keep him safe, with royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner also telling Fox News Digital that King Charles "partly funds his private security team."

Turner told Fox News Digital it was lucky that "one of his paid-for private security team was with him" at the time of the incident, arguing that the security team "may have to be increased to strengthen his safety."

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"Personally, every citizen in Britain should feel safe and protected, especially highly well-known figures, and so Andrew should be given more protection, otherwise more attempts could be made on his life, which would cause distress and disarray within the royal family," he said.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich, however, was not surprised something like this happened, and disagreed with the notion that providing him with more security is the best route to take.

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"This is totally to be expected because the public is absolutely disgusted regarding his despicable behavior," Fordwich said. "Instead of wanting more security, he should really stay in sort of a house arrest just keep to himself and not even go out. Then he wouldn’t have to face the public or have these worries. That would be the decent thing to do, but he’s not renowned for doing decent things."

Chard conceded that "Andrew’s Epstein ties, arrest and police investigation have made him a target," but said that "many believe he is privately more than adequately protected."

Andrew was arrested in February on charges of suspicion of misconduct in public office. His arrest came after King Charles stripped the former prince of all his royal titles and honors amid the ongoing scandals stemming from his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He initially stepped back as a senior royal in 2019 following his infamous interview with BBC’s "Newsnight," in which he attempted to explain his friendship with Epstein.

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The former prince was also named by Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with him three times, including when she was 17 years old. Giuffre died by suicide in 2025.

"Reviewing Andrew's security is one thing, but talk of reinstating Met Police armed protection is already sparking public backlash, and understandably so," Chard said. "Realistically, his security status won’t change. That ship has sailed. And if it did, the public and Prince Harry would almost certainly have something to say about it. The security debate will come up from time to time. Andrew will continue to sleep with one eye open."

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