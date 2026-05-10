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Victoria’s Secret

Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel strips down to just swimsuit bottoms in sultry new clip

The Tropic of C founder sat on a table putting on Etta James' 'At Last' in the sultry clip

By Sarah Sotoodeh Fox News
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Supermodel Candice Swanepoel went topless for her latest Instagram post.

The Victoria's Secret model only wore bikini bottoms in the clip, which showed her sitting on a table while putting on Etta James' "At Last" on.

The runway star appeared to have just taken a swim — as her long, blonde hair was wet — paired with only swimsuit bottoms from her brand Tropic of C.

She simply captioned it: "A little past, a little present."

Candice Swanepoel in a white gown.

Candice Swanepoel became a household name after becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel. (Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

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Swanepoel launched her bathing suit brand in 2018.

She became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2010.

The South African-born cover girl most recently walked in the October 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Candice Swanepoel walking the runway at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York

Candice Swanepoel walks the runway at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, N.Y., on Oct. 15, 2025. (Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images)

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The model wore a number of looks, including a brown bra and underwear set with large angel wings.

Swanepoel appeared at the "A Night of Extra" Beauty Evening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 20.

The mother of two wowed in a fitted white dress that showed a hint of cleavage.

Candice Swanepoel standing at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles

Candice Swanepoel at the "A Night Of Extra" beauty evening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 20, 2026. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

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She paired the look with her blonde hair loose around her and shimmery makeup.

In February, Swanepoel wore a daring look for Alo, sharing clips of herself from behind the scenes of the campaign.

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The statuesque star wore a red bra top with a thong bottom, posing for a mirror selfie video and photos.

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She also wore a pink cropped top and gray skirt in another video from the Instagram carousel.

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Swanepoel posed in a pink bra top with red lipstick, as well as a pink cardigan and high-waisted shorts in the same color — complete with coordinating Pilates socks.

The star has two sons with her ex-partner Hermann Nicoli.

Candice Swanepoel walking runway at Balmain Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show in Paris

Candice Swanepoel walks the runway at the Balmain Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week in Sept. 2024, in Paris, France. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain)

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They first met in Paris and announced their engagement in August 2015.

They split in 2018.

Sarah Sotoodeh is an associate entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

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