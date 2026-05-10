Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel strips down to just swimsuit bottoms in sultry new clip

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Supermodel Candice Swanepoel went topless for her latest Instagram post.

The Victoria's Secret model only wore bikini bottoms in the clip, which showed her sitting on a table while putting on Etta James' "At Last" on.

The runway star appeared to have just taken a swim — as her long, blonde hair was wet — paired with only swimsuit bottoms from her brand Tropic of C.

She simply captioned it: "A little past, a little present."

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Swanepoel launched her bathing suit brand in 2018.

She became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2010.

The South African-born cover girl most recently walked in the October 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

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The model wore a number of looks, including a brown bra and underwear set with large angel wings.

Swanepoel appeared at the "A Night of Extra" Beauty Evening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 20.

The mother of two wowed in a fitted white dress that showed a hint of cleavage.

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She paired the look with her blonde hair loose around her and shimmery makeup.

In February, Swanepoel wore a daring look for Alo, sharing clips of herself from behind the scenes of the campaign.

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The statuesque star wore a red bra top with a thong bottom, posing for a mirror selfie video and photos.

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She also wore a pink cropped top and gray skirt in another video from the Instagram carousel.

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Swanepoel posed in a pink bra top with red lipstick, as well as a pink cardigan and high-waisted shorts in the same color — complete with coordinating Pilates socks.

The star has two sons with her ex-partner Hermann Nicoli.

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They first met in Paris and announced their engagement in August 2015.

They split in 2018.