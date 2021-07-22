Jennifer Lopez looks radiant as she steps out ahead of her 52nd birthday

Jennifer Lopez looks as young as ever.

The 51-year old, who turns 52 on Saturday, was spotted out-and-about in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday, July 22 sporting a trendy white and dark blue jumper. She also wore dark-colored platform shoes, large black sunglasses and a white bracelet.

In either hand, the star carried an animal-print purse and a bedazzled tumbler cup, an accessory that she's been seen with many times now.

Lopez was headed to her office when the photos of her strolling with a smile on her face were snapped.

The "Hustlers" star has been spending quite a bit of time in Los Angeles lately and is currently house hunting with hopes to relocate to the City of Angels from Florida.

She's been searching for homes with her beau, Ben Affleck, though sources have said they don't plan to move in together – he's simply being helpful in the search.

Last week, Lopez's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme were seen on the hunt with their mother and Affleck, 48, in Santa Monica.

The singer shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Among the properties Lopez has toured with Affleck was a Beverly Park mansion listed for $63.95 million. The over-31,000 square-foot home sits on a 1.4-acre plot on Billionaire’s Row.

The two rekindled their relationship after the singer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, called it quits in April.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a statement at the time.

Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004 and Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The pair – who share three children together – divorced in 2018.

